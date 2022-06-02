Early candidate filing reveals several contested races

After the early filing period closed at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 31, one thing became very apparent — no matter who voters choose in the upcoming primary and general elections, there is going to be a larger than normal number of new faces being sworn in come January.
Also noticeable is a larger number of contested races among the most notable local races.
ISANTI COUNTY
The most contested races will come from what has typically been the least contested, where four of the five county commissioner districts have at least two candidates to choose from. The only exception is incumbent Mike Warring, who is running uncontested in District 4.
Incumbent Susan Morris in District 5 will have the biggest fight on her hands to remain on the board, with three candidates attempting to unseat
her. They are Michelle Block, Clark Johnson, and Kristi LaRowe. Because of the large number of candidates, there will be a primary election on Aug. 9, with the top two advancing to the general election.
District 1 will also require a primary, although that district is wide open as incumbent Dave Oslund has opted to not run for re-election. The three candidates are Alan Duff, Gary Lantz and Joe Morley.
District 2 will also see a new commissioner as Greg Anderson, who was in District 3 but was switched to District 2 in the redistricting, also decided not to run. That means the seat will go to either Bill Berg or Todd Moos during the general election.
In District 3, Terry Turnquist is running for re-election. He is being opposed by Steve Westerberg.
For the second-straight election, the position of county sheriff will require a primary election, despite the fact current Sheriff Chris Caulk isn’t running. Current Chief Deputy Lisa Lovering, current deputy Wayne Seiberlich, and current Cambridge officer Michael Longbehn are all running to be Caulk’s replacement.
CHISAGO COUNTY
Two of the five county commissioner districts will require a primary election in August.
District 1, which is now all of the city of North Branch, has three people who have filed: Richard Cedergren, current North Branch School Board Chair Tim MacMillan, and current North Branch Mayor Jim Swenson. Since Swenson’s seat as mayor is also up for election, that means North Branch will definitely have a new mayor. The filing period for that seat and three council seats will be in August. Additionally, if MacMillan should win the general election, he will have to resign his seat on the school board.
The other district that will have a primary election is District 5, which includes Rush City on south to the North Branch city limits. Dan Dahlberg, Cindy Erickson, and John Sutcliffe have all filed for that seat, which is a special election due to the death of former commissioner Michael Robinson.
CITY OF CAMBRIDGE
The Cambridge Council will have at least one new face as current Councilmember Kirsten Barfknecht-Conley has declined to run for re-election. There will also be a primary election in that race as five people have filed to run. Current councilmember Bob Shogren is being contested by current Cambridge-Isanti School Board member Aaron Berg, former councilmember Joe Morin, Brandon Harapat, and Amanda Wisner. The top four vote-getters in the primary election will advance to the general election.
Because Berg’s seat on the school board is also up for election, there will be at least one new face on the school board. Filing for that race will be in August.
Current Mayor Jim Godfrey has bucked the trend and will be running unopposed.
CITY OF ISANTI
There will also be at least one new councilmember in Isanti, as Paul Bergley has declined to run for re-election. Incumbent Dan Collison is running for re-election, and is being joined by Daniel Hinnenkamp and Luke Merrill.
Current Mayor Jeff Johnson will have competition for his position in the form of current Councilmember James “Jimmy” Gordon. Gordon still has two years left on his term, so if he were to get elected mayor, his seat on the council would then be filled in January.
Editor’s note: All candidates have until 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 2 to back out of the election and not be included on the ballot. We will have a list of any who do back out and if those changes eliminates the need for a primary election in next week’s edition.
