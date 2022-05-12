Early local candidate filing begins May 17

The 2022 election campaign season kicks into high gear next week as the early filing period for offices that might require a primary election begins on Tuesday, May 17, and runs until 5 p.m. on May 31. Of special note: No public offices will be open on Monday, May 30 for the Memorial Day holiday. Any candidate wishing to rescind their filing can do so by 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 2, and their names will not appear on the ballot. Locally, a few offices appear to be of particular interest to voters.
ISANTI AND CHISAGO COUNTIES
Due to the recent county commissioner redistricting, all five district seats in both Isanti and Chisago County will be on the ballot. However, the length of the terms is different from district to district to continue with staggered elections in the future.
For Isanti County, Districts 2 and 5 will be full four-year terms, with Districts 1,3, and 4 being two-year terms. In Chisago County, Districts 1 (which will now encompass all of the city of North Branch), 2, and 3 will be four-year terms. Districts 4 and 5 will be two-year terms.
Besides the commissioners, both county sheriff and county attorney positions are up for election, plus Soil and Water Conservation supervisors. Anyone interested in running for county commissioner can only do so in the district they reside in. Filings for these positions are made at the county auditor/treasurer office. The filing fee for commissioner, sheriff, and attorney in both counties is $50. The filing fee for Soil and Water Conservation supervisors is $20.
CITY OF CAMBRIDGE AND ISANTI
The cities of Cambridge and Isanti have mayor and two council seats on the ballot during the early filing period. In both cases, anyone interested must reside within the city limits to be eligible to run. Filing for candidacy can be done at both city halls. The filing fee for both is $15.
POSSIBLE PRIMARIES
The reason for the early filing period in each of these offices is a primary election may be triggered depending on the number of candidates running. For all positions except city council, if more than two candidates are running for election for the same seat, a primary election on Aug. 9 will be held to pare down the candidates to two. For the city council seats, there would have to be more than four candidates running in order to trigger a primary election.
AUGUST FILING PERIOD
In the case of the city of North Branch, where the positions of mayor and now three council seats will be on the November ballot, there is no trigger for a primary, so the filing period for those candidates isn’t until Aug. 2 through Aug. 16. The same goes for the city of Braham, plus both Cambridge-Isanti and North Branch School Boards.
