East Central Energy’s broadband initiative receives $15 million in grants

A month after deciding to officially get into the broadband business, East Central Energy has learned it will get financial assistance to aid in their efforts to bring high-speed internet accessibility to rural Minnesota.
That assistance comes in the form of three Minnesota Border-to-Border Broadband Development grants totaling nearly $15 million. The grant funds are earmarked for the creation and/or expansion of broadband in northern Isanti County, central Kanabec County and southern Pine County.
“This is a historic moment for ECE and the communities we serve,” said Vice President and Chief Information Officer Ty Houglum. “It speaks to the incredible efforts of our employees and the forward-thinking approach of our board of directors.”
According to ECE President and CEO Justin Jahnz, the grant will fund about 5% of the total project.
“This is a large project,” Jahnz said. “Our overall fiber project is a $350 million project. We are extremely grateful to the state for their recognition of our project and the award of these grants, and we also want to be clear that this is just a first step for us. This is in no way going to provide fiber to our entire service territory in terms of funding.”
ECE applied for and was awarded a 30-70 grant, meaning 30% of the funding for the fiber-to-the-home project will be covered by grants while the other 70% will be handled by the ECE cooperative.
“This isn’t being built with only state money,” Jahnz said. “The co-op will be investing in the system.”
Although the map provided by ECE shows the grant-award areas, the map does not reflect the areas where ECE will build first. “We intend to serve all of our members and make sure that they are served with fiber to the home and not just areas where we received grants.
“We also want to express our appreciation to the counties, cities, and townships throughout our service territory and specifically to this grant area. They’ve been working on the issue of internet access for a long time, and their partnership in our process has been invaluable.”
Houglum stressed that the vision of ECE is for all of its customers to have internet access, noting that its coverage area has 36 electrical substations. “That is how we will get internet into their homes, by following those same lines,” Houglum said.
He added that grants can’t cover areas that already have internet access, so the focus for funding applications has to be on under-served and unserved areas. In Minnesota, an unserved area is one in which the internet speed is 25 megabits per second download and 3 megabits per second upload, as established by the Federal Communications Commission. The FCC threshold for under-served areas is 100 megabits per second download and 20 megabits per second upload. Both Jahnz and Houglum stressed that Kanabec, Pine and Isanti Counties have “a ton of” under-served and unserved customers.
SPECIFIC TIME FRAME
The first phase of the broadband project has to be completed in less than two years. The three grants awarded all need to be completed, constructed, and “members have to have to opportunity to have fiber internet to the home from us by July 1, 2025.”
Costs for the first phase will come from the $15 million in grants, plus an additional $30 million that will come from ECE.
“We still have a long ways to go to get the project completed,” Houglum said. “Our plan is a five-year-build, so we start May 1 of 2023, and our plan would be to have five construction seasons to get that completed.”
Houglum said that the construction phase would be contracted out and the operation and maintenance would be performed by ECE and consultants. Several decisions regarding construction and operations are still under consideration.
“We serve some of the most impoverished counties in Minnesota, including Kanabec and Pine, which also rank lowest in internet coverage,” Houglum added. “As access to online services becomes more critical than ever, we have set our sights on fiber broadband as a central component to spur growth and economic development across our 14-county service area.”
Houglum urges patience, as many pieces still need consideration.
“We envision a future where everyone has equitable access to broadband,” Houglum emphasized. “The digital divide between those with internet and those without has resulted in a lack of opportunities for our membership. A high-quality fiber connection will deliver major services such as telework, telemedicine and online schooling.”
According to a news release from ECE, the cooperative plans to begin construction within specific areas of Isanti, Kanabec and Pine counties in 2023 to meet the grant requirement of project completion by June 2025.
“Our staff is excited to put this funding to good use,” Houglum said. “We are still solidifying the timeline and will have more information on our website as plans take shape.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.