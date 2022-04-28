East Central Grad Band presents ‘Dancing through Time’

Mark your calendars for 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 8 , for a breath of fresh air and lively tunes as you and your family join the East Central Grad Band in concert on Mother’s Day.
The concert will be held at the Cambridge-Isanti High School’s Richard G. Hardy Center, featuring everything from English Folk Dances to Big Band Super Hits! Enjoy selections from “Man of La Mancha,” and the 1950s hit “Shake a Tail Feather.”
Treat yourself and your Mother to this free performance by talented musicians from East Central Minnesota, with a feature performance of the Braham Jazz Band under the direction of Bryan Johnson. Donations always cheerfully accepted.
The concert may inspire listeners to join the East Central Grad Band when it starts up again in September for its Fall/Winter 2022 season.
For more information contact Lynn Wedlund, East Central Band Director, 763-689-4121. Masks are recommended.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.