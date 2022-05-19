East Central Minnesota Pride will present the 17th annual “Pride in the Park” on Saturday, June 4, 2022, from noon to 5 p.m.
The event will again be held in Robinson Park, downtown Pine City, and is a celebration of the LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer or questioning) community of East Central Minnesota.
The theme of this year’s festival is “Growing in Pride” and, according to Don Quaintance who has helped plan the event since it began, “We have come a long way since our first picnic in the park. We’ve grown, thrived, and increased the awareness and support of LGBTQ people living in small towns and rural parts of Minnesota.”
Quaintance points to the growth of Pride in the five-county region of East Central Minnesota comprised of Pine, Isanti, Chisago, Kanabec and Mille Lacs Counties. The Men’s Circle, which he helped found in 2000, serves as a discussion group for gay, bi and trans men in the largely rural region with caring support and friendship where, he maintains, there was none. The fifth-year anniversary of that group grew to the first Pride event in the region, still celebrated today.
Returning this year are recognizable performing artists, the Wyoming Area Creative Arts Community’s children’s activities and a popular drag show that evening at Froggy’s Bar in Pine City. New this year include different food truck offerings and a quiet space for those seeking solitude and for Drag Queen Story Hour.
New Salty Dog’s songs are sure to surprise as they go from growls to shrieks, filled in with drums, saxophones, guitars and violin. On the cusp of releasing his solo album “Vegas Motel,” Mark Joseph brings his oh-so-soulful sounds along with The American Soul, his backup vocalists.
Martina Marraccino will bring her powerhouse of positivity to the stage as well. They are the producer and cast member of The Queer Circus at Can Can Wonderland and Super Drag Story Time, and they have toured the U.S. for nearly 20 years.
The event is free to attend and features a wide variety of vendors and exhibitors, live music, food, arts activities and entertainment. All are welcome to attend.
In working with East Central Minnesota Pride, the Minnesota Department of Health is impressed with the organization and wide involvement of so many community collaborators.
“From local chambers of commerce to arts councils to large corporations, our Pride builds a strong net of connection,” said Val Mondor, another event organizer.
The voters of Minnesota make this activity possible through a grant from the East Central Regional Arts Council, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.
More information can be found at www.EastCentralMinnesotaPride.org.
