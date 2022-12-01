East Central MN PFLAG will be having their next monthly meeting Sunday, Dec. 11, 2 p.m., at Common Ground, United Methodist Church, 404 Cypress Street N., Cambridge, MN 55008.
PFLAG welcomes everyone who is interested in supporting the LGBTQ+ community and their friends and families. For more information, go to www.ecmnpflag.org, or search for us on Facebook.
