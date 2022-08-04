Cambridge, MN (55008)

Today

Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low 71F. S winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low 71F. S winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.