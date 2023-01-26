East Central Regional Libraries consider using, distributing Narcan

The increasing use and abuse of drugs has forced several entities to consider supplying and training staff on the use of Narcan — the most commonly known name of prescription medicine designed to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose — within their facilities. The most recent, and perhaps surprising case of this is the East Central Regional Libraries.
ECRL Executive Director Carla Lydon said the library has been having these conversations due to not only the effects of opioids on the communities they are serving, but within the libraries themselves.
“Branches of ECRL have reported incidents that may be related to drug use,” said Lydon. A possible drug overdose which was reported at the Princeton Library started the dialogue. No incidents have been reported at the Cambridge or North Branch branches.
According to Lydon, staff at the Princeton Library reported an incident in late December where an individual ran from the public restroom asking staff to call 911, stating that his friend had overdosed. “Staff observed that individual on the floor, apparently convulsing. While staff was calling 911, the individual in distress suddenly got up and left the building. The sheriff’s deputy who responded to the 911 call explained to staff that it was likely the friend had administered Narcan,” she added.
Though talks of offering Naloxone are still being discussed among library leadership, Lydon said that ECRL has had initial conversations with the Steve Rummler Hope Network about how the library might partner with the work they are doing. One of the Minnesota-based SRHM group’s goals is opioid community action to end the epidemic and prevent overdose deaths.
pros and cons
When considering this within other library systems, some have raised concerns over whether the library is the appropriate place to distribute Naloxone given the primary demographics of children and families were questioned, especially considering that most law enforcement personnel carry Narcan. According to Isanti County Sheriff’s Public Information Officer John Elder, all deputies have been trained in the use of Nacan and it is carried in their squads. North Branch Police Chief Dan Meyer also confirmed all of his officers carry Narcan. According to Cambridge Police Chief Todd Schuster, his officers do not carry it.
Isanti County Sheriff Wayne Seiberlich says he is in favor of places such as the library having direct access to their own supply. “Narcan is lifesaving equipment and should be made available for emergencies, much the same as an AED,” Seiberlich said. “Narcan, of course, would require training for the person administering the drug.”
Lydon’s response to the concern over library demographics was that public libraries serve all members of the public, not just kids and families.
“Public libraries are non-threatening places, and it may be easier for concerned individuals, including family members and friends of individuals with a problem or suspected problem, to seek out this resource from the library,” said Lydon. “Additionally, libraries are educational institutions and helping to raise awareness and education about the problem may be a role for the library. In greater Minnesota, there are fewer resources for those who need help and ECRL is considering what role, if any, we have in assisting with this crisis.”
A 31-year-old man died of an opioid overdose in Minneapolis’ Franklin Library bathroom in 2020. In response to the death, Hennepin County officials implemented a training program on how to administer Narcan among library security. Other states and cities such as Iowa, Ohio, Delaware, Vermont, New York, and Los Angeles provide free Narcan to public libraries in response to library overdoses. Many other libraries are considering the distribution of the medication as well.
Across the country with many of the traditional users of the library now accessing content online and given the fact that libraries are free and open, libraries have been seeing a growing homeless population, especially in urban libraries. Those libraries are providing help with housing services, substance use treatments, mental health resources and other issues such as food insecurity and human trafficking.
With this demographic at the public libraries, Lydon stressed that ECRL’s Acceptable Behavior Policy states that consumption of controlled substances at the library is unacceptable and addresses enforcement if that behavior is occurring.
Other concerns
Other concerns brought up around the country and locally are if Narcan was available for use or to be distributed at local libraries, there is the potential danger posed by used needles to employees, and library visitors. Additionally staff safety is at risk as users become conscious again and can be agitated or belligerent.
Ultimately, Lydon said whether or not Naloxone will be on hand or distributed will be a decision made by the ECRL Board of Directors who have final authority over library operations. Lydon said at this time, the library is only exploring the possibility of being involved with this type of program.
