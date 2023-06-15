Friends of the Library Book Sale
The Cambridge Friends of the Library are hosting a two-day book sale featuring books, DVDs, and CDs in the Opportunity Room (near main entrance) at the Cambridge Public Library. The sale will be held Friday, June 23, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and again on Saturday, June 24, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Proceeds from the book sale will support future library programs.
The Cambridge Public Library, a branch of the East Central Regional Library system, is located at 111 Dellwood St. N., Cambridge, and can be reached at (763) 689-7390. For more information, visit ecrlib.org or follow the library on Facebook and Instagram (@ecrlmn).
Pizza & Books Teen Book Club
Hey Teens! Let’s chat about books over some yummy pizza at the Cambridge Public Library on Tuesday, June 27 at 3pm!
This month, our topic is books that have been made into TV shows or movies! Read any book that falls into this category and come prepared to tell us about it. What did you love? What did you hate? Did the characters look like how you pictured them?
We will meet in the Discovery Center at the Cambridge Public Library.
The Pizza ‘N’ Books teen book club is recommended for ages 13-18. Pizza is limited, so registration is required on ECRL’s Event Calendar at www.ecrlib.org.
Have questions or need book recommendations? Email Cambridge staff at Cambridge@ecrlib.org.
This program is sponsored by the Cambridge Friends of the Library
Science Heroes: Saving Earth Together
Science and stories collide in this brand-new interactive STEM program at the Cambridge Public Library on Monday, July 17 at 2 pm! Two unlikely heroes must learn to WORK TOGETHER to stop a super polluting mastermind! Throughout the story, you’ll help the performer conduct amazing science experiments all about air pressure, the laws of motion, chemical reactions, and much more!
This program is free and for kids in grades K-5. Registration is required for each member of your party on our events calendar at ecrlib.org. Registration opens at 2pm on Monday, June 19. Space is limited.
**Per our unattended child policy, all children 8 and under must be accompanied by an adult**.
Sponsored by the Cambridge Friends of the Library
