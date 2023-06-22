Find a New Boo….k (Teen Edition)
Hey Teens! Join us for a fun reading challenge July 1- 31, 2023 at the Cambridge Public Library called “Find a New Boo... k!”
Here’s how it works:
Pick up a wrapped book from the display in the Teen area in the library. Read at least 50 pages (or the whole thing!), then fill out the “New Boo... or Boo-Hoo?” slip inside the book so we know if you hit it off or not. Return your “New Boo... or Boo-Hoo?” slips by July 31 to be entered into a drawing to win fun prizes!
Recommended for ages 13-18.
No registration necessary, as this program is ongoing through July 31.
The Cambridge Public Library, a branch of the East Central Regional Library system, is located at 111 Dellwood St. N., Cambridge, and can be reached at (763) 689-7390. For more information, visit ecrlib.org or follow the library on Facebook and Instagram (@ecrlmn).
Coloring Contest at Cambridge Library
Calling all coloring artists ages 5-12! The Cambridge Public Library is holding a Coloring Contest July 1 through July 31, 2023. This year’s theme is “Find Your Voice!”
Coloring pages are available at the library. Turning in your coloring sheet registers you in the contest. Be sure to return your sheet to the Cambridge Public Library by Monday, July 31.
The winners will be selected by artists from Play Inc. Arts. Please note: only one entry per artist.
Questions? Email the library at cambridge@ecrlib.org.
This program is sponsored by the Cambridge Friends of the Library.
County’s History at Cambridge Library
Join us for a special presentation on Isanti County history with Sam Klocksien, Executive Director of the Isanti County Historical Society, at the Cambridge Public Library on Saturday, July 8 at 10am.
At this session, Klocksien will be focusing on 1900 to mid-century Isanti County. We will learn about the continued importance of the railroad, the many mills we had along the Rum River, and honor our servicemen and women in Isanti County!
Klocksien has a great passion for the history of Isanti County. He loves sharing his knowledge and meeting new people who also have an Isanti County story to share.
No registration necessary.
