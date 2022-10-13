East Central Regional Library receives 2022 Spirit of Community Award

On Oct. 3, Lakes & Pines Community Action Council honored East Central Regional Library (ERCL) with the 2022 Spirit of Community Award.
ECRL was described as, “an asset to the communities and individuals they serve. ECRL is an essential community resource, inspiring residents to discover and explore possibilities to build and grow as individuals and as communities.”
The East Central Regional Library’s spirit of community is evident in everything they do and is appreciated by Lakes and Pines.
Executive Director Carla Lydon, as well as staff from Headquarters and the Cambridge, Princeton, & Mora ECRL branches attended the Lakes & Pines’ 58th Annual Meeting to accept the plaque.
Lydon says, “we are so honored to have been chosen for this award, and look forward to continuing to share in Lakes and Pines’ mission ‘to change peoples’ lives, improve communities, and make East Central Minnesota a better place to live for all.’”
