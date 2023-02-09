On Feb. 3, East Central Energy officially acquired the municipal electric distribution system of North Branch Water & Light. Approximately 2,000 homes and businesses within the city of North Branch were transferred to ECE, which previously served much of the surrounding area.
ECE VP/COO Andy Olson mentions, “ECE is happy to help our neighbors, who are now our newest cooperative members. We will be reaching out to North Branch members via mail within the next few weeks to introduce ourselves and share the benefits of being part of a local co-op.”
The municipal acquisition was the result of a year and a half of discussions and research. When NBW&L brought the idea to ECE, the cooperative was receptive due to its positive relationship with the city. Several approvals were required along the way, from organizations including Great River Energy, the MN Public Utilities Commission, and Southern Minnesota Municipal Power Agency. The final sale price was $5,318,943.
Olson explains, “We appreciate the work of everyone involved. ECE is excited to share many co-op benefits with North Branch members, including access to community programs. After this transfer, ECE will have around 66,300 members — each as important as the next. This is truly a case of neighbors serving neighbors.”
Part of the sale agreement, which was negotiated and signed by ECE, NBW&L, and the city of North Branch back in June, 2022, includes a rate freeze for all customers affected by this sale. For the next three years, ECE agrees to charge those residential customers $15.08 per month for basic service, with an energy rate of 13.49 cents per kilowatt hour. Additionally, there will be the $8 per month outdoor light franchise fee that was previously imposed on all city residents.
