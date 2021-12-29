The East Central Regional Arts Council, one of 11 regional arts councils that serves the Minnesota counties of Chisago, Isanti, Kanabec, Mille Lacs and Pine, provides arts funding to artists, art organizations, nonprofits, and local units of government located in these counties of region 7E. ECRAC is accepting grant applications from eligible applicants now through 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 1, 2022.
The current available grant opportunities include five grant programs, two for artists and three to organizations. The applications vary, and ECRAC staff is available to assist with determining what grant program fits the art project to apply for. These programs include:
for artists
· ECRAC Mid-Career Artist Grant in amounts up to $2,500
· ACHF Individual Artist Grant in amounts up to $1,000
for organizations
· Art in Our Schools Grant in amounts up to $3,000
· Small/Art Project Grant in amounts between $500 to $5,000
· ACHF Organization Grant in amounts between $5,000 to $15,000
For more than 40 years, the East Central Regional Arts Council has been funding the arts in region 7E. A visit to its website will provide a depth of information about the grant applications and guidelines for the grants listed above, past successful grant projects funded in region 7E, ECRAC art show information, local arts resources, a calendar of upcoming events, ECRAC’s permanent art collection and more.
A visit to its website is a must for any art enthusiast, even those not interested in applying for a grant with ECRAC.
For more information about ECRAC grants and other upcoming grant opportunities it provides, visit ecrac.org, call 320-591-7034, or send an email to grantinfo@ecrac.org. ECRAC staff is available to answer any questions about these grant opportunities and the arts.
