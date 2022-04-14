ECRL Spring for Libraries fundraiser in full bloom

Spring is typically a time of new beginnings — seedlings sprouting, plants budding, animals emerging from long hibernations. Spring has also sprung at the East Central Regional Library, and with it, an appeal that’s been in the planning stages for close to three years.
The Spring for Libraries fundraiser, now taking place across each branch, was originally schedued for April 2020. Since the pandemic thwarted that mission, staff and librarians have regrouped and are now in full swing with its campaign.
According to Jessica Faust, marketing and communications manager at ECRL, the fundraiser was first on the books in the fall of 2019.
Staff members from each of the 14 libraries in the consortium put together a wish list of items needed at each branch, and the 2020 Spring for Libraries event was intended to raise funds to fulfill those wishes. When April 2020 rolled around, all of that changed.
“We’ve had some staff turnover since then, and needs have changed, so we had each branch librarian talk to their staff and patrons about what they’d like the 2022 campaign to include,” Faust said.
A few of the items included on the list include $1,330 for children’s items for the Discovery Center, including sensory rugs, sensory boards, interactive play items, and accessibility kits at the Cambridge Library; $2,080 for a children’s program titled, “Science Tellers,” and new computer chairs in Chisago Lakes; and $750 for a teen’s area refresh of aesthetic improvements at the North Branch site. A complete list of each branch’s wishlist can be seen at ecrlib.org/events/spring-for-libraries.
“Each branch librarian spoke with their staff members about what items or programs they’d like to see added to/brought into their branches,” Faust said. “They took into account their local community, comments made by patrons, and their own observations.
“Cambridge, for example, recently opened a large room called the Discovery Center in the children’s area. While there are some toys and children’s activities in the room, patrons had mentioned that they’d love to see additional items added.
“Staff then spent time researching what specific items would be beneficial to add to the Discovery Center, and from that their unique wish list was born.”
One plus of the library system is that several of the sites have “Friends of the Library” groups, which sponsor several activities during the year. Because some branches don’t have Friends groups, ECLR was partially prompted to start the fundraiser, Faust said.
“Some of our Friends groups have graciously offered to make up any difference in the fundraising campaign goals for their branch, if at the end of April the branch hasn’t raised the appropriate funds to purchase their wish list items,” she said. “We greatly appreciate our active Friends groups and thank them for their continued support.”
Donations for the fundraiser are welcomed in each branch, and contributions are also being accepted on the ECRL website. One hundrend percent of donations are kept within the ECRL branch of the donor’s choosing, to be used toward purchasing the wish list item.
“This is the first time ECRL, as an organization, has organized a fundraiser,” Faust said. “We’re very excited about a region-wide fundraising campaign that will benefit each individual branch.”
Carla Lydon, executive director of ECRL, echoed Faust’s sentiments.
“We’re so excited about the Spring for Libraries Fundraiser because it gives our patrons a chance to show their support and help enhance the experience that people have at the library,” Lydon said.
Spring for Libraries continues through the end of April.
