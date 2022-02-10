Each year, states are required by U.S. Department of Agriculture regulations to issue a press release calling for sponsor organizations for the Summer Food Service Program.
This program provides nutritious meals during the summer break for children ages 1-18 while they do not have access to school meals. Children with disabilities and approved individualized education programs may participate through age 21.
Sponsors provide meals and/or snacks at eligible schools, colleges and universities, nonprofit organizations, parks, camps, community centers, swimming pools, libraries and low-income housing complexes at no cost to the child or family.
The USDA provides program funding and MDE administers the program and provides sponsors with SFSP training and technical assistance. Sponsors receive reimbursement for meals and snacks that meet the USDA program requirements.
To learn more, please visit the Summer Food Service Program website or contact MDE’s Nutrition Program Services Division (mde.fns@state.mn.us), or call at 651-582-8526 or 1-800-366-8922 (toll-free).
