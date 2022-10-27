In preparation for the upcoming Nov. 8 election, the city of Cambridge will be conducting an accuracy test of the ballot counting machines used in both its precincts.
The test will be performed by City Administrator Evan Vogel in the council chambers at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1. Members of the general public are invited to attend and witness the test.
