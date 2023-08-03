Elof Wedin art auction and fundraising gala to benefit Play Inc. Arts

On August 17, Play Inc. Arts hosts a Fundraising auction at the Erickson Farmstead, featuring the paintings of Minnesota Modern Artist Elof Wedin.
This live auction will feature 20 paintings from Wedin a Swedish-American immigrant from the Twin Cities, who became highly successful in the mid-century. Play Inc. Arts was gifted over 200 of Wedin’s paintings from his family’s collection in the hopes that his legacy wouldn’t be forgotten.
Born in Harnosand, Sweden, Wedin immigrated to Minnesota in 1920. A pipe fitter by day, he spent every extra minute during the evening and weekends working on his art, which landed him his first exhibitions at the Minnesota Institute of Art (MIA) and the Minnesota State Fair. In 1926, he developed his style further when he attended classes at the Art Institute of Chicago. He had a few more solo shows with local galleries and painted murals for the Federal Arts Program during the New Deal era. Wedin’s notoriety more than likely came with a solo show at the Hudson Walker Art Museum in New York City in 1936, where his talent was recognized and garnered further solo exhibits at the MIA, the Minnesota State Fair, Walker Art Gallery, Harriet Hanley Gallery, and positive reviews in ArtNews and the New York Times.
Wedin’s early work consisted of traditional landscapes and portraits, working in oils and pastels. Many of his portraits were of his wife, Lillian, of whom he said he never grew tired of painting, and his sons, Winslow, and Gary. He continued to paint their portraits in each of his styles, some of them in later years portraying space-like uniforms on the boys and many of them holding musical instruments. In that period, he had started focusing on developing a cubism and linear abstract style made popular by the French artist, Paul Cezanne, and his Italian counterpart, Amedeo Modigliani. This style with its bold colors and shapes and heavy impasto application became hugely popular in the 1950s and 60s.
Wedin returned to Sweden several times to capture the landscapes and harbors, painting them in his new geometric and linear style. He also spent time in Colorado, where his interest in cowboys, guitars, and mountain landscapes grew. This subject matter is evident in many of his mid-century pieces.
Play Inc. Arts is a non-profit organization that strives to provide a new and different arts outlet for the communities of Cambridge, Isanti, and the surrounding area.
The live auction is at Erickson Farmstead on August 17 from 5:30 - 8:30 p.m. Proceeds from this auction will go to Play Inc. Arts popular Summer Youth Theatre Program. You can donate and purchase tickets to this fundraising event at: auctria.com/auction/elofwedin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.