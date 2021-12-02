As many prepare to celebrate a busy holiday season, the American Red Cross encourages eligible donors across the country to harness their humanity by giving blood or platelets in the coming weeks.
As a result of low blood donor turnout in recent months, the Red Cross is heading into the holidays with its lowest blood supply in more than a decade at this time of year. The ongoing effects of COVID-19 and a summer spike in delta variant cases significantly challenged the nation’s blood supply heading into the fall. The pandemic also resulted in fewer blood drives at schools and colleges, contributing to a 34% drop in new blood donors from last year — one of the largest year-to-year decreases and one that could threaten essential medical care for patients. Locally, the Minnesota and Dakotas Red Cross Region has experienced a 25% decrease in new blood donors this year.
Don’t wait. Humanity needs you to help patients enjoy all the holiday season has to offer. Make an appointment to give blood or platelets as soon as possible by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
As a thank you, those who give through Dec. 16 will be automatically entered for a chance to win a private screening for the winner and 50 of their guests of the film “The Matrix Resurrections.” Plus, those who give blood between now and Dec. 16 will also get a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card by email, thanks to Amazon.
Please check redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS for current blood donation centers days and hours.
Chisago County
• Chisago City
Dec. 8, 2021
noon to 5 p.m.,
Uncommon Loon Brewing Company
10825 Lake Boulevard.
• North Branch
Dec. 10, 2021
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.,
Main Street Church
6500 Main Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.