Have your butler brush off your best suit because Downton Abbey is coming to the Cambridge Public Library. Celebrate all things Downton with afternoon tea, a themed game, and all kinds of fun during a Downton Abbey Tea Party from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8.
The event is recommended for ages 14 to adult. Advance registration is required and opens Aug. 11 at 6:30 p.m. on the events calendar at ecrlib.org. We will meet in the Great Northern Room on the lower level of the Cambridge Library.
The Downton Abbey Tea Party is sponsored by the Friends of the Cambridge Public Library.
The Cambridge Public Library, a branch of the East Central Regional Library system, is located at 111 Dellwood St. N., Cambridge, and can be reached at 763-689-7390. For more information, visit ecrlib.org or follow the library on Facebook and Instagram (@ecrlmn).
