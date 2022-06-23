Erickson running for Chisago County District 5

My name is Cindy Erickson, and I am asking for your vote for Chisago County Commissioner in District 5. I am running because, as we know, the 5th District needs another very strong advocate on the County Board and I would be your strong advocate in the 5th District.
I have lived in Chisago County for 44 years. My husband and I currently live in Fish Lake Township. We have six children and four grandsons.
My career in the finance department of the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation included overseeing budget and expenses relating to corporate travel, writing corporate policy, negotiating contracts and working with our executive team to find and reduce unnecessary expenses and redundancies throughout the corporation. Prior to that experience I was a small business owner. I have also volunteered for many community organizations including church council, community education, and as an appointed Chisago County public health commissioner.
My business experience working with budgets, spreadsheets, contracts, negotiations, analytics and communication will be an asset as county commissioner. I also have knowledge of the Public Health Department. I will logically study issues, listen to different perspectives, and make rational, logical and informed decisions on issues facing the county.
As your commissioner, I would work tirelessly to make sure the largest and most rural district in the county does not get neglected in favor of the southern districts. I will fight for our necessary road projects. It’s imperative that we keep taxes and government regulations at a minimum and work hard to bring new businesses into the county.
I believe in the people of District 5. I bring common sense, honesty and a friendly open approach to this job and I will work hard, together with you, to fight for what we need. I ask that you vote for me.
