In the “Land of 10,000 Lakes,” many consider it a duty of all Minnesotans to utilize the state’s natural resources in some way. But what about the people who can’t accomplish this for either financial or physical reasons? The answer, at least from time to time, is a pair of pontoon boats and a hearty group of volunteers.
“Let’s Go Fishing” is a state-wide, non-profit organization whose mission is “Bringing nature’s healing and well-being to seniors, veterans, and the disabled.” Started in 2002 in Alexandria, it currently has over 20 chapters sprinkled throughout the state and into Wisconsin, including the East Central Chapter, which operates out of both Rush Lake and Chisago City.
The East Central Chapter began two years after the non-profit was originally established. At first, the chapter only had one boat, which was — and still is — docked at Flickabird’s Resort on the south side of East Rush Lake. The group added a second home at Chisago Lake in 2016. From approximately the beginning of June through Labor Day, the organization offers between two to four two-hour charters for a group of up to eight people from Mondays through Thursdays. Of those eight, the boats can accommodate two power wheelchairs. Regular Rush Lake trips are scheduled to depart at 9 and 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. A third trip is offered at 6 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. They also offer a 2 p.m. trip on Wednesdays only. Chisago Lake trips are scheduled for 9 and 11:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday, with a third trip scheduled for 6 p.m. on Wednesdays.
Beginning this week, the Rush Lake charters will be able to hold up to 10 guests as the organization just received a new, 30-foot boat.
“We don’t schedule regular outings on Fridays because the lake tends to get much more congested,” said volunteer boat captain Bruce Fitzwater. “However, we will set up extra trips at any time if a captain and crew is available.”
These outings often are reserved by area senior centers or other organizations that cater to the same clientele as LGF. However, there are also plenty of opportunities for groups of less than eight to register as individuals to go out. LGF doesn’t strictly enforce that all individuals fit within the target demographic. They are more than happy to cater to combinations such as fathers and sons, for example.
“We’ve had people who literally lived on the lake, but for whatever reason, they are unable to own or operate a boat of their own,” Fitzwater said.
All the charters are captained by a volunteer, plus one or two volunteer crew members, who will cater to the guests’ every need — including baiting hooks, casting, and dehooking the fish that are caught, if need be. LGF provides all of the supplies, including life jackets, rods, reels, bait, drinking water, and snacks.
“Our top priority is to make sure everyone has as good of a time as possible,” said Fitzwater.
Contrary to the name, the outings aren’t exclusively for fishing either. According to Fitzwater, a good number of people simply come along to enjoy the great outdoors. “We have a lot of people who don’t fish,” he said. “I always check in with them once or twice to make sure they haven’t changed their mind. Some of them decide they will cast a line.
“We also have some trips where nobody wants to fish,” he added. “We have a private trip coming up in a couple weeks where they just want to cruise around the lake for about an hour.”
Naturally, their guests’ safety and comfort are a top priority. The captains won’t hesitate to cut a trip short if bad weather rolls in. Entire trips may also be canceled if the forecast sounds too iffy or if temperatures are predicted to get too hot. According to Fitzwater, a new wrinkle has presented itself as several trips have had to be canceled due to poor air quality alerts.
VOLUNTEERS AND DONATIONS NEEDED
Pulling off so many trips obviously requires a considerable amount of man-hours and money. While the East Central Chapter touts a healthy number of both, more is needed. Volunteers don’t need any sort of boating experience, just a desire to put smiles on guests’ faces. Volunteers come from all walks of life. Fitzwater noted that a couple of the volunteers are even paid by their employers to go out on trips. The only requirement is they must be at least 18 years old.
Each year, the organization incurs costs of over $50,000 for things such as upkeep of the boats, gas, plus all the other general expenses. Sponsors donate anywhere from $500 to over $1,000, and the group also holds a pancake breakfast in May, with a mini ATV as a door prize, plus other silent auction items. Beyond that, the group graciously accepts donations of any amount.
“The biggest problem I see is people don’t know about us,” Fitzwater says of trying to solicit donations or sponsorships.
Anyone who wishes to schedule a trip, volunteer, or donate can do so by going to the East Central Charter’s website at https://eastcentralmn.lgfws.com or by calling 651-402-5960. They can also be found on Facebook at Let’s Go Fishing - East Central MN.
