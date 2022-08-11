Everybody rides for free: North Branch council drops fee from ATV registration

The North Branch City Council put the finishing touches on its new ATV/UTV ordinance by unexpectedly backtracking from previous discussions and opting to not impose any fees for ATV owners registering their vehicles with the city.
The new ordinance, which was approved at the July 12 meeting, was needed due to the discovery of a state statute that makes the riding of ATVs on most city streets illegal unless a city enacts an ordinance allowing for it. After several months of revisions, North Branch’s ordinance was approved with provisions as times of the day ATVs can be ridden, speed limits, and the required registration of each vehicle with the city to prove riders have been issued a DNR permit and the vehicle has insurance. When a person registers with the city, they will be given a sticker that is valid for three years to be placed on the ATV.
Original drafts of the ordinance included a registration fee to recoup the costs associated with staff time and supplies such as the stickers. According to Police Chief Dan Meyer, the cost for 100 permit cards and registration stickers was approximately $300. During the discussion of the permit fees at the Aug. 8 meeting, however, the council decided they would rather eat those costs rather than pass them along to the ATV owners.
“I know a lot of residents who own ATVs,” said Councilmember Kelly Neider. “They pay a lot of taxes. They eat at our restaurants. And I don’t want to nickel and dime them. It would be something the city would be offering as a benefit of living in the city. Even though $30 or $10 is not a big deal, we don’t need the ten bucks.”
Councilmember Patrick Meacham agreed, adding that people would be more likely to register their ATVs if there wasn’t a fee attached to it. He asked Meyer if the police department’s budget could afford the $300, with Meyer responding they could.
Councilmember Kathy Blomquist was the only person to say she would prefer to have a small fee.
“Most of our fees are to cover staff time,” she said. “There’s a lot of paperwork that staff has to handle for just one application. I always look at it that you have to have a buy-in rather than just give it away. So maybe like $10, just so people have ownership.”
Mayor Jim Swenson asked Meyer what the fines would be for someone violating any part of the ordinance, including not being registered. Meyer said the ordinance has a $75 fine for the first offense, $150 for the second, and $300 for the third.
Neider offered that the fines could help encourage people to register, especially if there’s no fee.
“Having a penalty, for an officer to say, ‘dude, it doesn’t cost you anything to go apply for the darn permit. I could charge you 75 bucks right now and you could have gone to City Hall yesterday and paid nothing.’ It gives you guys (the police department) leverage.”
“Right now, it’s new. I think let’s have no fee,” said Councilmember Robert Canada.
Meyer added that since this would be on the city’s fee schedule, which is approved on a yearly basis, once the city finds out how many registrations they will receive, the council could take another look at assessing a fee later on.
Ultimately, the council approved imposing no fees for the three-year registration permit by a vote of 4-1, with Blomquist casting the lone nay vote.
HURRY UP AND WAIT
Also at the Aug. 8 meeting, the council heard an update on the nuisance property on 9th Avenue. According to Assistant City Attorney Alissa Harrington, she was successful in getting Chisago County Social Services to at least attempt to contact the homeowner about receiving mental health aid, which would make it easier to go forward with his removal from the property, as well as the cleanup. However, the county’s three attempts to contact him went without a response.
Given this update, Harrington said the council has five options to consider, with the options varying in the level of the cleanup and expense involved. Options included the city cleaning up as much as they can on the outside, which could be done in a shorter period of time than the previous timeline of Feb. 2023. However, she cautioned that the property owner would more than likely replace what was removed with additional junk. Additionally, trying to pass along the cleanup costs would be more difficult since the property is in foreclosure.
Harrington and city staff advised that the council simply instruct the city to continue conversations with the bank to try and take action as soon as the foreclosure is finalized in the middle of October. The council agreed, but added the request that city staff contact neighbors to give them an update to show them “there is a light at the end of the tunnel.”
