Exciting lineup of events at North Branch Midsummer Days celebration

North Branch Midsummer Celebration takes place this weekend, with fun and entertainment for the entire community. There are events and activities for the whole family including bingo, a meat raffle, and a midway in Central Park.
Two Shots Down will perform hits from the 70s through today live on Friday, June 16 at the Legion Hall from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
There is a free lunch for all on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Legion under the tent. This event is sponsored by the North Branch Lioness.
One of the highlights of every North Branch Midsummer Celebration is the Kiddie Parade, scheduled to take place on June 17. Starting from the Municipal Parking Lot on Elm Street, the parade’s theme this year is Super Heroes. All children through grade five who have registered and arrive in costume are invited to participate. Awards will be presented to the top five contestants.
Bringing the festivities to a grand finale, the Midsummer Parade will take place on Sunday, June 18 at 2 p.m., proceeding up Main Street. The parade will feature Michelle Still as Grand Marshal. Following the parade, a street dance will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. at the American Legion parking lot, featuring live music by On Tap an acoustic band, “that pours out the hits ‘acoustic style’”.
All proceeds from the sale of midway tickets go directly to the American Legion for veteran and community projects.
For a full list of events, information on where you can purchase advance carnival ride tickets, and more information visit the American Legion’s website https://www.nbamericanlegion.com/events/midsummer-days/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.