Welcome back the fall season by creating a festive and colorful banner using only a stick, some paper, and bits and bobs of yarn, ribbons, and twine. The Fall Banner Craft class will be held Saturday, Sept. 10, from 1-2 p.m., at the North Branch Area Library.
This event is recommended for ages 14 to adult. Registration is required for each participant and opens Aug. 13 on the events calendar at ecrlib.org.
This event is sponsored by the Friends of the North Branch Area Library.
The North Branch Area Library, a branch of the East Central Regional Library system, is located at 6355 379th St., North Branch, and can be reached at 651-674-8443. For more information, visit ecrlib.org or follow the library on Facebook and Instagram (@ecrlmn).
