Representatives from the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota State Patrol, and Cambridge and Isanti Police Departments placed wreaths to honor peace officers who were killed in the line of duty during Peace Officers Memorial Day on May 16 as part of National Police Week. First photo, a wreath was placed at the base of a sign commemorating Timothy Bowe, who was killed by gunfire in 1997. Second photo, a prayer is said at the grave of Marlo Zwier, who was killed while directing traffic in 1968. Third photo, a wreath is placed for Clifford Lindgren, who was shot and killed in 1957. Fourth photo, Isanti officers remember Frank Dahlin, who was killed in a shootout in 1926.
Fallen officers honored during Peace Officers Memorial Day
