The Minnesota Area Agencies on Aging, through the Central MN Council on Aging has awarded Family Pathways a 2023 Federal Older Americans Act Title III contract.
This funding will allow Family Pathways to continue offering programming for older adults and caregivers throughout East Central Minnesota. Family Pathways’ Aging Services programs are designed to help older adults stay in their homes and offer caregivers education and support.
Older adults living in Chisago, Isanti, Kanabec, Pine, and Milles Lacs counties will have access to sunshine calls, homemaker and doorstep food delivery services under the guidelines of the Title III B contract.
Caregivers who are caring for an older adult that reside in Chisago, Isanti, Kanabec, Pine, or Milles Lacs counties will have access to supportive services from experienced caregiver consultants. The goal of Title III E funding is to support caregivers as they manage and live their lives well while also caring for another person. Caregiver Consultants help caregivers develop individualized care plans and connect them to local community resources. Homemaking services provided on a limited basis to ease the burden of care or to complement the care provided by caregivers.
Family Pathways is committed to helping communities age well. Aging Services Associate Director, Aging Services Coordinator, Aging Care Associates, Caregiver Consultants and Outreach/Education Coordinator make up our knowledgeable and experienced team of experts in the field of aging. Caregiver Consultants meet the Minnesota Board on Aging Title III-E Caregiver Consultant Standards and Competencies.
These services are designed for people providing unpaid caregiving. Either the caregiver or person receiving the care needs to be 60+ and one needs to reside in Kanabec, Pine, Mille Lacs, Isanti or Chisago counties.
