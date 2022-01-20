Family Pathways Aging Services has received a Dementia grant from the Minnesota Board on Aging in the amount of $43,666 to increase community and individual awareness of dementia while connecting caregivers and families of persons living with a dementia to education and resources, including Dementia Friends Sessions, lunch & learns, and more through June 30, 2022.
Family Pathways Aging Services has also received a contract for Older American Funding contracting through Central MN Council on Aging in the amount of $251,342 to provide older adults living in Chisago, Isanti, Kanabec, Pine and Milles Lacs counties with access to homemaker services, doorstep food delivery, and reassurance calls under the guidelines of the Title III B contract.
This funding will allow Family Pathways to continue offering programming for older adults and caregivers throughout East Central Minnesota. Family Pathways’ Aging Services programs are designed to help older adults stay in their homes and offer caregivers education and support.
To find out more about our services, visit FamilyPathways.org.
