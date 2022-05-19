Cowgirls and cattle wranglers can keep their fancy duds in the closet on Wednesday, May 25. That’s the date that Family Pathways has set for its hog-killin’, all-fired good time Barn Bash.
The big doings will start at 5 p.m. at Erickson Erickson Farmstead, 1376 261st Avenue NE, rural Isanti.
Following the social hour — which will include games, a silent auction, and more — folks can grab some grub and listen to the music of Kenny Krona. No caterwauling here, though: Krona is the winner of the Best Local Band/Musician and Best Local Singer/Vocalist in the 2021 Best of the Isanti-Chisago County Star Readers’ Choice Awards.
All funds the folks at Family Pathways raise go to support programs for neighbors who are food insecure, experiencing domestic violence, and/or in need of aging services.
For more information or to wrangle some tickets for the Barn Bash, visit www.familypathways.org. Rest assured; no hogs will actually be killed during the celebration.
