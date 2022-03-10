Every year, at least 430 people die in the U.S. from accidental carbon monoxide poisoning. Approximately 50,000 people in the U.S. visit the emergency department each year due to accidental CO poisoning. William Sherk, in partnership with Family Pathways, is on a mission to change that.
After losing his son, Keith, to accidental carbon monoxide poisoning in 2004 at the age of 21, the need for awareness of this issue was made very personal to William. In 2015, he collected and donated 60 carbon monoxide detectors to the Family Pathways Food Shelf in Chisago. Family Pathway reached out to clients who needed these potentially lifesaving devices and helped to raise awareness of the dangers of carbon monoxide poisoning.
“Since then I have stepped it up and in 2020 I was able to donate over 2000 of the lifesaving alarms. This year I wanted to beat my goal again,” says William. So far, William has collected over 2600 carbon monoxide alarms, 700 of which were delivered to Family Pathways for distribution on February 1st. William wants everyone to know that with these alarms, “the life you save could be closer than you think.”
Family Pathways operates 9 food shelves across central Minnesota and Polk County, Wisconsin, along with a mobile food pantry and weekend food program for youth. In 2021, Family Pathways food shelves provided 562,406 meals to families and individuals in our region. In addition to food access and support, Family Pathways provides domestic violence and sexual assault shelter and advocacy and services for aging adults and caretakers. More than 20,000 of our neighbors are served by Family Pathways programs every year.
The carbon monoxide alarms are available for any who need one for their home. To obtain an alarm, contact your local Family Pathways food shelf. Contact information for the food shelf nearest you, as well as more information on our programs, services, and volunteer opportunities, can be found at FamilyPathways.org.
