Applications are now open for the Family Pathways Scholarship for 2022. Established in 2020, the Family Pathways Scholarship seeks to amplify the voices of Black students in our communities through the possibilities of education.
Inspired by national conversations on race and inclusion, as well as Family Pathways’ mission to affect positive social change, a local couple sought out Family Pathways’ partnership in the Fall of 2020 with a desire to fund a scholarship program for Black students living in East Central Minnesota and Western Wisconsin.
This scholarship is funded entirely by private donations. To make a donation to the scholarship fund, go to FamilyPathways.org/donate and designate your donation for the Family Pathways Scholarship. Any non-designated donations or general donations to Family Pathways continue to fund our other essential programs and services.
One of the 2021 scholarship recipients shared, “I was so glad to find a scholarship that was for me and specific to my experience. I want to be able to help those who feel like there is nowhere but down, even though that is not the truth.” Four students were awarded scholarships of $2000 each in 2021.
The scholarship is open to Black and African American students who live or attend school in the Family Pathways service area (the Counties of Chisago, Pine, Mille Lacs, Carlton, Isanti, Kanabec in Minnesota and the City of Forest Lake; as well as Polk County in Wisconsin) Applicants must be currently enrolled or will be enrolling in their 1st year of post-secondary school for the upcoming academic year.
To apply, students must submit an application online at FamilyPathways.org/family-pathways-scholarship or by mail to the Family Pathways office in North Branch. The application is meant to be as inclusive as possible, including an option to submit a video personal statement rather than a written one. The scholarship award decision will be made based on this personal statement and financial need.
Applications are open now and due April 15, 2022. The winner will be announced by May 1, 2022. For more information or to apply, visit FamilyPathways.org or contact Jennifer Baker at jenniferb@FamilyPathways.org.
About Family Pathways
Family Pathways is a 501(c)3 non-profit committed to standing by the side of our neighbors since 1978. We work together with partners, individuals, businesses, organizations, and faith communities who are passionate about their communities.
Over the past four decades, we’ve adapted to the needs of the communities we serve in the City of Forest Lake; Carlton, Chisago, Isanti, Kanabec, Mille Lacs, and Pine Counties in Minnesota and Polk County in Wisconsin.
Family Pathways’ support services provides healthy food access, domestic and sexual violence prevention and victim services, supervised visitation, and services for older adults and caregivers.
To find out more about our services, visit FamilyPathways.org.
