Feasibility of community center to get another look

While admittedly there is a long, long time and many, many moving parts before anything would become a reality, initial “baby” steps are being taken regarding the possible construction of a community center in the area.
The city of Cambridge, Isanti County, Cambridge-Isanti Schools, Allina Health, plus additional public and private interests are joining forces to look into the feasibility of such a project being successful. As such, a “Regional Wellness Center Working Group” has been officially formed. A feasibility study is the first item on their agenda.
According to Cambridge City Administrator Evan Vogel, spearheaded by himself and Isanti County Administrator Julia Lines, a majority of the working group members have been casually meeting for some time.
“Around December of 2021, County Administrator Julia Lines was looking at the METO (Minnesota Extended Treatment Organization) site, and there were several ideas floated around about the site,” Vogel said. “At the time, we dug up the old aquatics study and shared that (but) for several reasons that site didn’t work for much.”
Vogel said those initial conversations did become a catalyst for renewed considerations for a community center.
“With that, Julia, Nate Rudolph from the school district, Josh (Shepard) from Allina Health and I started actively touring facilities around the state to look at what they were doing, how they were doing it,” Vogel said. “There are cities as small as 2,000 people that have community centers and similar types of amenities.”
Vogel said some community members who were interested in rekindling the conversation also stepped forward.
“It just really feels like the stars have aligned,” said Lines. “When I hear about the new, innovative facility that Allina is building and that they want to focus on preventative care as well as rehabilitation, which fits in really nicely with the wellness center. And then you have these really passionate members of the community that have joined our team and have been amazing partners as well.”
Bill Berg, who represents both New Hope Community Church and the county as a county commissioner-elect, mentioned how his church had also been independently looking at the possibility of a community center being attached to a future church construction along Highway 65 in Isanti.
“So I got looped in with this crowd,” he said. “So we’re all sorta pursuing this dream together.”
“We believe this idea of a wellness center, a community center, a fitness center, is a perfect opportunity to meet the needs of our community,” said Shepard, who is the President of the Cambridge Medical Center. “Things we can’t do inside the walls of the hospital, perhaps a community center can help fill some of those gaps. So we couldn’t be more excited and more supportive of this.”
A COOPERATIVE EFFORT
It is this coming together of all the different entities that will be key to the building of a community center if the feasibility study proves positive, the group said.
“In the past, a lot of the conversation has been about how one entity or another can unilaterally create an amenity, that I believe is becoming increasingly difficult for one entity to create,” Vogel said. “Local governments don’t have the luxury of a lot of excess where we can spend, spend, spend and not put the burden on the people. So, looking at ways to come up with creative solutions and ideas and how we can work with the partnerships in the community. How can we work with the county, the city, our non-profit organizations, our religious leaders, our community members in a way that we might be able to advance a project of this magnitude with little or no impact on the local taxpayers.”
“This has been something that people have been asking for for many, many years,” Lines added. “And it’s also of course controversial because with any public entity being built, the taxes come into play.”
To that extent, the group has already come up with some ideas for minimizing the local financial impact. Foremost among them is applying for state bonding money for the project, along with other grants, and other public, voluntary funding options.
“Our true goal is to seek some state bond funding so that the cost of this facility is spread out across the whole state of Minnesota,” Lines said.
That method, however, does create additional hoops that need to be jumped through. According to Vogel, state bonding requires proof of the viability of the project — in other words, the state only is willing to spend its money on local projects they know will be successful.
FEASIBILITY STUDY
That’s where the first step in the process comes in. Through the city, the group searched for an outside company to conduct a feasibility study. This study will bring to light what type of facility people are interested in, what features are important to them, how much they would be willing to spend to use a facility, etc. For that, the group chose Visible City to conduct a two-stage study. And in keeping with their mantra of minimal financial impact on residents, the group has also secured a $10,000 grant from the Initiative Foundation and a $17,000 grant from the Memorial Hospital Fund. Together, that grant money will pay for the first step in the feasibility study.
According to a proposal from Visible City. This first step will take two to three months to complete. The second step, which involves a deeper look into a market analysis, would take about two months. After that, the group will look at approaching the state or other funding sources with more specific information regarding the project.
INITIAL PROJECT DETAILS
The group is hesitant to talk about any specifics regarding what features the community center might offer out of fear people may misconstrue it as being a “done deal.” Additionally, the feasibility study will be heavily relied upon to pinpoint what the general population wants in a community center. However, they do have a few initial ideas of what they would like to see. For now, the building would be constructed at the site of the new medical center just east of the Highway 65 bypass and a quarter mile from Highway 95. However, Lines admitted that Allina is already running into problems with that site having more wetland area than originally thought.
The center could be directly affiliated with the YMCA organization, or it could be independent but follow YMCA’s model. Some sort of daycare would be offered as studies have shown the area is lacking in daycare services. Some sort of aquatics feature has also frequently been brought up as a need for the area. Finally, the facility would be able to be utilized by the school district for extra-curricular activities as it has been well-established the schools have outgrown their space.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.