February is American Heart Month, a time to raise awareness about heart disease and promote heart health. While Minnesota has one of the lowest overall mortality rates from heart disease compared to nation wide, according to the Minnesota Department of Health, 19% of all deaths in Minnesota are from heart disease, and “Combined, heart disease and stroke are responsible for about a quarter of all deaths in Minnesota, ranking just ahead of cancer as the number one cause of death.”
One of the goals of American Heart Month is to encourage people to make lifestyle changes that can reduce their risk of heart disease. Dr. John Lesser from Minneapolis Heart Institute who has been treating patients at Cambridge Medical Center for over 30 years said, “The biggest single thing people can do is if you smoke to stop.” According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), smoking is the cause of one of every four deaths from Cardio Vascular Disease (CVD).
According to Lesser, smoking tops the list of risk factors for heart health. However, other contributing factors can impact heart health, including diabetes, weight, high blood pressure, and sleep apnea. “Sleep apnea can affect the arteries as well as the lungs. You develop artery blockages as well with a lack of oxygen over long periods of time.”
On its website, the Mayo Clinic has recommendations for preventing heart disease. They include exercise for at least 30 to 60 minutes per day. They suggest a heart-healthy diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains which can help “improve blood pressure and cholesterol, and reduce the risk of Type 2 diabetes.” They also recommend managing stress in a healthy way such as through exercise, relaxation exercises, or meditation. Most importantly of all Mayo Clinic recommends getting regular check-ups with a healthcare provider.
Dr. Lesser agrees and says that your primary physician will be able to determine based on risk factors if you need additional testing, such as a calcium score. “That’s a non-contrast CT scan, low radiation dose. That can tell whether you have a lot of long-standing plaque in your arteries.” The calcium score would help your physician determine “if you’re someone who would need a more aggressive treatment.”
Beyond prevention, another key aspect of American Heart Month is raising awareness about the warning signs of heart disease and the importance of seeking prompt medical attention if these symptoms appear. “If you already have plaque in your arteries and then you all of a sudden develop a critical blockage,” Dr. Lesser said. “That’s when you get symptoms.”
Symptoms can include sudden shortness of breath or chest tightness or pain. “(The pain can) go to your arm, your jaw, even your ear lobes, or your teeth. It’s reproducible when you do things and then stops when you stop. But when it comes on all of a sudden it may be a new severe blockage that’s unstable. Any new symptom that changes what you can do physically is an important thing to ask someone about.”
On its website, the CDC offers resources and information to help people understand heart disease and make positive changes in their heart health. For more information visit https://www.cdc.gov/heartdisease/prevention.htm or contact your primary care physician.
