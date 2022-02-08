Filling it out in triplicate: City of Cambridge paves the way for third Kwik Trip to be built on west side of town

One of the most common responses when it was announced a year ago that two Kwik Trips were scheduled to be built in Cambridge was, “why not build one on the west end of town?” Those pleas have now been officially answered with a resounding “it will happen,” as the city has formally revealed they are taking steps to ensure the construction of a Kwik Trip just west of the Rum River, approximately at the intersection of Highway 95 and County Road 70/Spirit River Drive South.
According to City Administrator Evan Vogel, during the Nov. 1, 2021 council meeting, the council approved proceeding with a series of property deals where the city would purchase a parcel of land previously owned by Anoka Ramsey Community College, and then turn around and sell that property to Kwik Trip under the condition that the popular convenience store would be built no later than 2024.
During the Feb. 7 city council meeting, Vogel told the council the land transaction between the city and state had not yet been completed, however, the state has accepted that the city is asserting its first right of refusal on the property. He also told the council that Kwik Trip has confirmed that this third store is on their 2023 construction schedule.
“This is a little bit of a cart and a horse situation, truthfully speaking,” Vogel told the council in reference to the city entering into a purchase agreement with Kwik Trip before the city completes the purchase of the land with the state. “But its exciting none-the-less. I spoke with the state today, and there is no issue, no concern. The state is just experiencing some backlogs.
“They (Kwik Trip) would put a very nice convenience store on the west end of town, where there currently is none, it will expand the city tax base, and would unlock tremendous future development opportunities on the west end of town. This is a really exciting thing to bring to council.”
An additional condition of the purchase agreement states that Kwik Trip will pay 50% of the costs for extending 2nd Ave. SW from County Road 70 to the edge of the parcel owned by Pat Kelly.
According to the purchase agreement, the price Kwik Trip will pay to the city will be $1.3 million.
“When I became mayor, the second most common thing I heard was ‘we gotta get a convenience store on the west end of town,’” Mayor Jim Godfrey said. “And thank goodness it now looks like we’re going to get one.”
Odds and ends
In other action, the council:
•Approved a number of hirings of new city staff, including Alexis Smith as assistant city administrator, Brenda Berends as building official, Amy Norling as community development specialist, Jacob Nosbush as city planner, and Machelle Bruss as administrative assistant - community development.
•Accepted the resignation of Carri Levitski as city community development specialist.
•Heard the annual reports from community development, police, and public works.
•Approved to renew an agreement with the Rum River Cross Country Ski Club for maintaining the trails within the city limits. The city will pay the organization $75 per hour for trail grooming, with the total amount not to exceed $4,500 per season.
•Approved the redesignation of the city’s legal newspaper from the County NewsReview to the Isanti-Chisago County Star. According to Vogel, the city’s attorney determined that based on the NewsReview’s bid to the city, their circulation size within city limits was under the minimum number of 400, which means the NewsReview is not eligible to be designated as official legal newspaper.
