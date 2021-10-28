Good news was shared with Isanti City Council Oct. 19 regarding the assessments for the Main Street reconstruction project that took place this summer.
“Between a good bid price and running under on some of our quantities, we’re anticipating the actual amount to be assessed to be about 18.5% lower than we had told everyone at the preliminary meetings,” said city engineer Jason Cook of Bolton and Menk. “So, pretty good news. Everything went quite well. It’s about $1,000 less per average property.”
The amount to be assessed to property owners adjacent to the project is $133,672, which will be distributed over all the properties according to assessable front foot, according to Cook.
The council passed a resolution approving the amount to be assessed, as well as a resolution setting a public hearing Nov. 16 during the regular city council meeting at 7 p.m. for the final assessable amount.
ODDS AND ENDS
In other business, the council:
•Approved naming the amphitheater Bluebird Park Amphitheater.
•Approved naming the beer cave at the newly constructed municipal liquor store the Bozo and Luella Polzin beer cave.
•Approved an approximately $17,000 change order to the cost to construct the liquor store in order to add ice guard on the roof.
