Kicking off the New Year, the Minnesota Office of Higher Education, Minnesota Department of Education, ECMC’s The College Place Minnesota, and Minnesota Goes to College are launching a series of financial aid webinars for Minnesota students and families as they prepare for the college-going process. All sessions will have simultaneous interpretation in Spanish, Somali, and Hmong. Participants who attend 4 out of 5 sessions will be eligible to win a $500 scholarship.
The series, which runs through March 1, will focus on a variety of topics, including general financial aid information, details on the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), the Minnesota Dream Act for undocumented students, and other ways to pay for college.
• Feb. 15, 2022, 7 p.m. — Complete the FAFSA
• Feb. 17, 2022, 7 p.m. — Complete the MN Dream Act
• Feb. 22, 2022, 7 p.m. — Understanding Your Offer Letter
• March 1, 2022, 7 p.m. — Scholarship Search
To register any of the webinars using Zoom, visit https://ecmc.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_rjnQTRwAR66hPQ_10bYkJg
“Across the board, fewer students have been completing their financial aid application process. However, the good news is, it’s not too late and students have resources to support them,” said Tara Pribnow, director of ECMC’s The College Place Minnesota.
Visit https://www.ohe.state.mn.us/ for information about each of Minnesota’s financial aid programs. Questions can be directed to the state’s financial aid hotline: (651) 642-0567 or contact Jenny Heath, CIHS College & Career Advisor, Cambridge-Isanti High School, 763-689-6025.
