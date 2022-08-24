Find it in the Park Medallion Found

Contributed
After looking for the medallion the past five years and being very close a couple times, Bev Zachrison, her two granddaughters, Shyla Mathews and Kenadee Peterson, and great-grandson Harvey Mathews found this year’s medallion. The clues about shade and parking lead them to Dalbo County Park. While checking a bunch of possible locations Kenadee spotted the hiding spot, which was hanging on the post of a wood duck house along a walking path at Dalbo County Park.
This annual event would not happen without all of the generous sponsors including Hearswell, Cambridge Family Dental, Crawford Equipment, Affinity Plus, Tractor Supply, Federated Coops, Mills Fleet Farm, Cub Foods, Walmart, Coborn’s, and Isanti Rental. In total, the family was awarded $1,000 in local business donations!
Thank you to all who participated in the 8th annual medallion hunt within Isanti County Parks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.