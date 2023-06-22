Editor’s note: This is part one of a two-part feature. Part two, which will run sometime next month, will follow the process from teardown to finished product of a specific structure.
Emerging from behind a stand of trees, the timber frame of an old one-room schoolhouse comes into view. A crew of four with hammers and crowbars carefully removes the white clapboard siding and piles it neatly to one side for removal. The crew is working to take this schoolhouse down piece by piece so that it can be repurposed by Heritage Barnwood Products.
Heritage Barnwood Products, a division of Phase Industries, works with people who have varying degrees of physical and mental disability (whom they call clients) and teaches them the skills they need to be successful in a career. The demolition of old barns and buildings is only part of what they do.
Mike Walker, the DSP Lead, points to their logo and the words encircling their name, “Reclaim, repurpose, reimagine. 100 percent start to finish full reclamation.” But it wasn’t always this way.
Walker retired from his job with the highway department in 2009. “After 40 years, my body was telling me it was time to quit. So I retired.” Walked who owns a hobby farm with his wife discovered retirement wasn’t all it was cracked up to be. “The first six months of retirement, I dug, I don’t know, 80 post holes for my wife. And then I decided, man, I gotta get a job.”
Walker started with Phase as a van driver transporting clients from place to place. “Because I’ve managed people, different crews of construction guys, they decided I’d be better on the inside as a job coach. So they took me off the vans and put me inside.”
At the time they brought Walker in, the workshop was small. They had a few donated tools and made small boxes. Walker knew his clients could do more. “They were making these little tiny boxes. And the wood, they were getting out of scrap piles.” He soon saw the potential. “I thought, man, I could make this work. I really could make it work.”
Even though Walker admits to having no carpentry skills, he approached Phase about expanding the barnwood products. He also approached the Isanti County Sportsman Club to get a donation that allowed them to buy better equipment to build larger projects. From there, Heritage Barnwood Products evolved. “The first year we sold like $200 of the product, and everything was pretty rough. Fast forward 14 years, now we have, I don’t know, 90 different items in our product line.”
They’ve also created custom wood products for clients like Erickson Farmstead for whom they created custom farm-style benches. While the sales have been nice, Walker knows it’s about more than money.
Not about the money
Last year, sales for the company have greatly exceeded the $200 they made when Walker came on board. When asked how much Heritage sold, Walker said, “I don’t know, $35,000 or something like that.”
He quickly dismissed the importance of the dollar amount. “Every little bit helps. But it’s not so much about the product, it’s about the clients and it’s the job skills they’re learning. It’s (about) picking a job that you really enjoy so that you’ll be happy with what you do, showing up on time, and bring your lunch. All those things that the working person has to do to succeed. How to get along with your coworkers and how to build a team and work as a team member. Those are the type of job skills that we want to reinforce. Everything that we do from the demo site through sales at a vendor market is broken down into little tiny processes.
“We try to match someone’s interest and skill-set to one particular process, say wood burning. Then I’ll say, ‘well how about if you try this part of wood burning? Now you can put the hangar on it. Now you can varnish it. Now you can put the price tag on it. Now you can help me sell it.’ There’s four or five more processes that we’re able to expand on. And then first thing, you know, they can do everything. That’s the skill building that we’re looking for.”
Lexi Miller, who keeps the day-to-day operations at Heritage Barnwood Products running along with Walker, agrees that they’re more focused on getting their clients ready to leave Phase.
“We work on stuff you need in the workplace like being professional, dressing nice, clean hygiene. If you need to call into work, this is how you need to do it. Or if you need a day off, this is how we coach them along so that way when they get a job out in the community, it’s not just deer in headlights and they don’t know what to do. We treat it as a normal job because it is, but then work with them and their disabilities.”
The disabilities range from Down syndrome and fetal alcohol syndrome to seizures. But the team has learned to work with and around these challenges.
“I always tell them that they are no different than me. No different,” Miller said. “There’s nothing that sets them any higher, any lower than me. There’s no bar. They always tell me that they want to be like me and they can be.”
Discovering hidden talents
In the process, Walker and his team have discovered hidden talents in their clients.
“We recently discovered a young man’s talent in drafting. I’ve known this boy for 10 years — never knew he could do it. He always liked to work in the assembly area. He liked to work on the demos. But about a month ago when we started those benches for Ericson’s Farmstead, one of our volunteers took him in and said, ‘all right, we’re going to make a cutting list.’ Jonathan started to write it down. Then the volunteer says, ‘I’m going to draw a rough picture of it so that we can identify the board to what’s on the bench.’ And Jonathan said, ‘no, I can do that.’ And when he was done, he had a perfect 3D hand-drawn, detailed design of that bench. Who knew? I saw that and I thought, well, number one, you’re doing all the design work for us from now on. And number two, I passed that info on. This kid should be up in design school to get a certificate, and he could go anywhere and work.
“But that’s the beauty of this. I think normally, you may think of people with disabilities doing peace work, putting bolts in a bag, but this program, this is the real deal. They actually get to build.”
A last chance at a new life
Though taking buildings down may cause some to worry about losing history, the team at Heritage doesn’t see it that way. The buildings they’re contracted to remove are coming down one way or another. For Walker and his team, seeing the building pushed into a hole or burned to the ground is more of a loss.
“The buildings are liabilities and unless you have a lot of financial resources to restore it, what are your choices? You bury it, burn it or give it to Heritage Barnwood. Then there’s another full generation of individuals that can make a living off of this building. I mean in a barn, especially their families from generation to generation were milking cows, and farming and it provided that income and livelihood. Rather than it being completely wasted, now if it’s being reclaimed and our clients are making a livelihood from that structure one more time. Its last breath. Feeding our clients. What a better way to make use of that structure.
“Maybe it’s because I’m closer to the end than the middle of life. I reflect on a lot of stuff. I’m leaning on something that was here seven years after the Civil War ended. It’s an eerie feeling that nobody’s touched this. The first people in this county were the last people to touch it.”
Still some challenges
Heritage Barnwood Products faces a lot of the same challenges that most nonprofits face. They receive a budget from Phase which helps keep the shop running but they could use more funding for paint, tools, and safety equipment as their operation continues to grow. Surprisingly, these challenges are not the ones that Miller and Walker point to as their biggest.
Miller says the biggest challenge depends on the client, “One of the biggest things is engaging with people out at shows. That’s probably one of our biggest struggles. It’s just opening their shell and letting them say this is what I do, this is what I’m part of.”
The challenge also comes with getting the community to accept their clients and their abilities. For Walker, the clients at Heritage Barnwood could be tasked to help solve a growing labor shortage. “Everyone’s talking about labor shortage. These guys are perfectly capable of doing the job but I don’t think they’d be the first person they call for a position. We are giving them the tools they need to make them that person. Letting our clients be included in things because they’re just like us. But how would you know until you get to meet and greet them.”
The Heritage Barnwood Products showroom at 601 Cleveland Street in Cambridge is open to the public Monday through Friday 9 a.m.-4 p.m. You can also learn more about their current projects on their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/Heritagebarnwoodproducts/
