Fire destroys Braham Bus Company, three buses

A fire destroyed the Braham Bus Company Tuesday morning, and three of the buses inside were destroyed.
According to a news release from Braham Fire Chief Ross Benzen, dispatchers received a 911 call at 8:52 a.m. reporting a fire at the garage at 412 Broadway Ave. in Braham. Braham Police arrived to see “visible flame from the exterior” and the Braham Fire Department immediately requested mutual aid from the Cambridge and Mora Fire Departments. No one was in the building. Suppression efforts commenced and several explosions were heard.
Superintendent Ken Gagner said the Braham School District contracts with the bus company for transportation services.
“We have been told everyone is safe,” Gagner said, although Benzen noted that one firefighter was administered to by Allina Health paramedics for possible exhaustion. East Central Energy also assisted, although Benzen did not clarify in what way.
The Braham Bus Company garage is a complete loss, Gagner added.
“As of this time school operations remain as normal,” he said. “We are working on transportation options at this time. Area Districts have reached out to offer assistance.”
Gagner said that the district is “working with the owners of the company to ensure continued services as needed but certainly a difficult situation.”
Transportation for the school district will continued as scheduled, Gagner said, although there may be modifications in the types of vehicles used.
“Our hearts go out to our long standing partners (the Olson family) as we work together to continue services for our students and community,” Gagner said.
The origin of the fire is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.