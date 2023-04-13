Even before the Isanti County Board of Commissioners voted on the controversial “Second Amendment Dedicated County” proclamation, a group of residents requested that the board declare the county to be a “First Amendment Dedicated County” as well.
During the public comment period of the April 4 commissioners meeting — which was dominated by residents campaigning for the passage of the Second Amendment proclamation, residents Tim Dummer and Judith Kissner spoke to the board advocating for the introduction and passage of a similar proclamation — one that would have the county declare their intent to uphold residents’ First Amendment rights specifically in the context of recent efforts to ban books from schools and public libraries.
“The man spoke to the sentinel of the Second Amendment,” Dummer began, referencing the previous speaker’s comments, “and there is no more sentinel also than the First Amendment. We will find that the First Amendment is unique among very few democracies and it is what makes us one of the freest of democracies.”
While the First Amendment covers a wide range of topics, including Freedom of the Press, Freedom to Assemble, and Freedom of Religion, the group’s proposed resolution focused on “the freedom to read.”
“Whereas some individuals, groups, and public authorities work to remove or limit access to reading materials, to censor content in schools, to label ‘controversial’ views, to distribute lists of ‘objectionable’ books or authors, and to purge materials reflecting the diversity of society,” began the proposed resolution.
It continued by stating, “Whereas removing books from public libraries and public schools is the beginning of government censorship and the erosion of our country’s commitment to freedom of expression.”
County policies don’t allow for the board to take up a new agenda topic at a meeting in response to requests made during public comment. However, the board may choose to take it up at a future meeting, which is typically decided during a Committee of the Whole meeting. The proposed resolution was not part of the board’s April 11 Committee of the Whole meeting agenda.
LOCAL CONNECTION
The requested resolution isn’t without a local connection. Back in September 2022, the East Central Regional Library was asked to reconsider the placement of a controversial book dealing with sexual education titled “It’s Perfectly Normal.”
The book had been placed in the Juvenile Non-fiction section of the library. Several individuals asked it either be removed outright or moved to the adult section of the library. Ultimately, the ECRL Board voted nearly unanimously to keep it in its current location. (See article in the Sept. 15, 2022 edition of the Star).
