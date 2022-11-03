First Baptist Church, located at 304 Main Street S. in Cambridge is holding a free Fall Carnival on Nov. 12 from 1 to 5 p.m.
Come play games like Cornhole, Hammer-Schlagen, Field Goal, Minute to Win It, Free Throw, Mini Golf, Duck Pond, Ring Toss, and more. Try out the giant obstacle course and bounce house. Have your face painted or get a temporary tattoo and then go to the photo booth to show off your new look. Get a balloon from our balloon artist (Balloons by Kevin) and enjoy our strolling magician (DonB!).
There will be mini doughnuts, snacks, hot cider, and lots of candy. You can also buy some tasty treats at any of the three food trucks in the parking lot. Take a ride on a horse and then warm up by the bonfire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.