Community members who have experienced the death of a family member or friend are invited to register for the GriefShare course facilitated by First Baptist Church. This non-denominational program features Christ-centered, biblical teaching that focuses on grief topics associated with the death of a loved one. Many grieving people find they are only beginning the work of healing when friends or family have returned to their daily life routines.
GriefShare will be held on Mondays from 6 to 8 p.m. beginning June 6 and ending August 29, at First Baptist Church, facilitated by Steve and Judy Tunell. (The group will not meet on Independence Day.) Each session will include watching a video and discussion.
The discussion period is very non-threatening with simple ground rules. If people do not feel like sharing, it is okay to just listen. Every session addresses a subject important to those experiencing grief.
To register or for questions, call the church office 763-689-1173. There is no cost for the sessions, but a workbook will be available for purchase.
