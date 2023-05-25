Join us as we celebrate storytelling in its many forms at East Central Regional Library’s first-ever StoryCon event on Saturday, June 10. This is a free, all-day event full of fun activities for the whole family. It will be taking place at the Braham Event Center (655 8th St SW, Braham, MN 55006) from 9:30 a.m.- 3:30 p.m. Join us for the whole day, or come and go as you are able. We’re excited to see you there.
The day starts with a captivating magic show by Matt Dunn. Dunn has performed thousands of magic shows across Minnesota and his family-friendly performance is filled with astonishing tricks that everyone will enjoy.
In the main room, beloved characters like Rapunzel and Spider Hero will engage in character storytime, reading children’s books and offering a photo opportunity afterward. In the multipurpose room, there will be a Swedish Wire Art Workshop where participants can create wire-wrapped stars, and in the library room, a Wand Making Workshop will allow attendees to unleash their creativity and craft their own wands.
Food trucks will be on site for lunch.
After lunch, another set of breakout sessions and exhibit hall activities will take place. In the main room, participants can learn about the Viking Age and engage in various Viking-themed games presented by Arn Kind. The multipurpose room will once again host the Swedish Wire Art Workshop, and the library room will offer another session of the Wand Making Workshop.
The day concludes with a captivating performance by Laura MacKenzie, featuring traditional Scots and Scottish Gaelic music inspired by the Outlander novels and filmed series. Laura will showcase her talent on a variety of instruments, providing insights into Scottish music traditions and inviting the audience to join in on rhythmic Gaelic work songs.
This program is sponsored by East Central Regional Library in partnership with the Braham Event Center and funded through Minnesota’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund. East Central Regional Library system can be reached at 763-689-7390. For more information, visit ecrlib.org or follow the library on Facebook and Instagram (@ecrlmn).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.