Dozens of dancers and twice as many attendees filled the room for the first-ever Indigenous Spring Drum and Dance at the North Branch Area High School.
Called a “mini pow wow” by the organizers, including district elder Zhoon Gwe We Gaabo and Indian Education Coordinator Ben Paro, the exhibition featured three drums and many drummers and singers showing Anishinaabe and other Indigenous cultures to all.
The evening began with a communal meal in the cafeteria, blessed in the Anishiniaabemowin language by Zhoon Gwe We Gaabo, before opening with several songs before the dancers’ Grand Entry into the gymnasium.
Men bearing a sacred eagle staff, two American Indian Movement flags, and one American flag followed the grand entry, among them Frank Paro, a national co-director of the American Indian Movement.
There were Traditional dances for women and men, along with Jingle and Fancy Shawl dances for the women and Grass and Fancy dances for the men. Three drums sat in the center, including Ogima Binesi. Sharing a name with its caretaker, a North Branch kindergartener, this was the drum’s first time at a celebration of this kind.
The dancers, like the drummers, ranged in age from kindergarten to elderly. Some wore complex, multi-part regalia that moved with every step, and others wore simpler ribbon skirts and carried feather fans.
Micco Sampson, a renowned hoop dancer, performed a solo dance with a total of 16 hoops on his person at the same time.
Sampson’s dance was one of Zhoon Gwe We Gaabo’s favorite parts, he said, but he liked the whole program, most especially the tributes.
Amidst the dances were honor songs and processions, the first for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women.
Indigenous women are assaulted and trafficked at a higher rate than women of other races, with the murder rate alone being ten times as high.
Two families of such women, Pennie Matrious and Kateri Mischow, were presented with blankets named Renewal and The New Day Blanket. The families wore shirts and carried signs mourning their loss, and all attendees were invited to meet them and thank them for coming.
The tragedy of missing and murdered Indigenous women can be traced to the history of Indigenous genocide by the United States government, including boarding schools, Paro said.
Beginning in the late 1800s, Indigenous children were kidnapped from their families and forced to attend boarding schools. Their hair, an important part of their culture, was cut, they were forbidden to speak their own languages, they endured horrific physical and sexual abuse and many were murdered.
“The only way we can repair the damage is by acknowledging it,” Paro said in a speech he started in the Anishinaabemowin language.
High school graduates were honored with smudging, a burning of sacred plants, and each received an eagle feather from Zhoon Gwe We Gaabo. They and their families then completed a procession around the three drums.
Early in the evening, everyone in attendance was invited to join a dance around the drums. Few over the age of 10 accepted.
However, by the final all-in dance, dozens of attendees stood and joined all the dancers in a circle to end the evening.
Organizers said they are planning to host more such events in the future.
