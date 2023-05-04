North Branch will ring in ziigwan — spring — with an all-new cultural exhibition featuring Indigenous drumming and dancing.
North Branch Area Public School’s Indian Education Program will host the Spring Drum and Dance on May 12 from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the North Branch Area High School.
The cultural exhibition will focus mainly on Ojibwe, or Anishinaabe, culture, and will be reminiscent of the pow wow tradition, said Ben Paro, the district’s Indian Education coordinator.
However, the event is intended to showcase the many Indigenous cultures represented in the area, including the Dakota.
“The pow-wow tradition itself is very inter-tribal,” Paro said. “There’s a lot of overlap because pow-wow itself is not very old.”
Paro, who is a direct descendant of the Grand Portage Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, said the American Indian Parent Advisory Committee has become more active and robust in recent years, prompting them to plan this event.
“The idea was to have some sort of exhibition where, both our list of students, who are in the Indian Education Program, and the public could just come and see what is Drum and Dance,” Paro said, “in Ojibwe or Anishinaabe culture and Indigenous cultures around Minnesota in general.”
The district’s Indigenous elder, ZhoonGweweGaabo (also known as Joe Big Bear), will serve as the storyteller and host of the event, and Aniimikii will be the arena director, keeping songs and dances on schedule.
The host drum was donated by Terry Kemper to ZhoonGweweGaabo. Head dancer Ogima Binesi, a North Branch student, is the designated keeper of the drum, which was named for him at a recent traditional sweat lodge ceremony. The drum will grow with him for twelve years, at which point it will be donated to NBAPS.
“The drum brings positive energy to people and calls for Bimadiiziiwiin (good life),” said Joanne Kreitz, an event planner, AIPAC member, and NBAPS targeted services coordinator.
Aniah Jo Tucker, Mahkato Wacipi Junior Princess, will also serve as a head dancer.
In the women’s category, Waabaanaang and Lisa Nez will be performing the Traditional dance. Brianna Tuckers, Nevaeh Reynolds, and Jada will join head dancer Tucker for the Jingle Dance. The Fancy Shawl dance will feature Kiamana Goodthunder, Sammy Belanger, Lea Ochoa, and Kadynce Reynolds. Nevaeh Tucker will be dancing the Ribbon Skirt dance.
On the men’s side, the Traditional dance will be performed by Aza Ochoa, Aza Ochoa Jr., Angel Ochoa, and Luther Sam. Reuben Santos and James Buckholtz will perform the Woodland dance, while Head Dancer Ogima Binesi will join Skyler Notinokey and Cale for the Grass Dance. The Fancy Dance will be performed by Brian Labatte and the hoop dance by Micco Sampson.
As at a pow wow, the event will begin with a meal at 4:30. The Grand Entry will begin at 5:30.
The exhibition will include Tributes honoring two families of missing and murdered Indigenous women, and a boarding school survivor will also speak, Kreitz said. A special Honoring Dance for Indigenous students graduating from NBAPS in 2023 is also planned.
The event will close with an Intertribal General Participation Dance.
Paro said he is excited to see a local Indigenous event promoted through the schools, making it more accessible to all.
“You really have to be kind of ‘in the know’ to know about events that are happening around here that are centered on Indigenous and Native topics,” he said.
Kreitz said she hopes to continue the Indigenous cultural programs at the schools, such as weekly or bi-weekly classes of “Indigenous traditions of song, dance, drumming, beading, and language.”
As for the exhibition, she hopes non-natives will learn about Anishinaabe culture, and be inspired to attend future Indigenous cultural events in the district.
For the Indigenous students, she said, it’s about feeling connected to their own culture.
“It is important to prevent the traditions and language from becoming extinct in the future,” Kreitz said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.