FIRST Tech Challenge team to compete at state tournament

North Branch FIRST Tech Challenge has successfully completed the regular season with one team qualifying for the state competition and one of the mentors receiving an award.
Team 7290, JagWires, with students in grades 7 through 9, has qualified as one of 32 teams earning a spot in the State FTC Competition held Feb. 11 and 12 at Washington Technology Magnet School in St. Paul. Only three teams from the competition on Jan. 15 at Burnsville High School were selected for the state competition. Team 7290, mentored by Adrienne Hard and Jason Hard, finished in 5th place and was the captain of the 4th place alliance advancing to the elimination rounds, where they lost in the semi-finals.
“The kids have worked very hard continually improving their robot and practicing their driving skills and game strategy so it’s very exciting to advance to state,” said Team Leader Adrienne Hard.
Additionally, Tomy Cummings, volunteer mentor of FTC Robotics Team 7288 was selected as the Compass Award winner at the competition on Jan. 16. The Compass Award is given to a mentor who has given outstanding guidance and support to a team throughout the year and demonstrates to the team what it means to be a Gracious Professional. Tomy has been a mentor in the FTC program since it began in 2013 and is mentoring the all girls team this year. Tomy began his involvement in robotics as a sophomore in high school when North Branch first started robotics in 2009.
According to program leader Becky Leuer, “Tomy has been with our program since it began and I can honestly say we are where we are today because of his commitment as a team member while in high school and his involvement as a mentor in both our FTC program and the high school program since he graduated. No one in our program understands FIRST Robotics and what it represents better than Tomy. He is very deserving of this award and I am very happy for him.”
Despite their best efforts, Team 7288 did not advance after their competition on January 16th. Team 8637 also competed but did not advance.
North Branch FTC would like to invite any North Branch students currently in grades 6 through 8 who are interested in being involved in robotics next year to contact us at nbftc@isd138.org and would like to thank our newest sponsor, Team Industries.
