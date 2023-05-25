Five finalists named for Isanti County Administrator

The list of possible successors to Julia Lines in the second round of the search for a new Isanti County Administrator has been whittled down to a final five, with again a couple names familiar to the area.
The first familiar finalist is Dan Meyer, who has worked for Isanti County most recently as Veterans Services Director for six years. He also worked as a probation agent for the county prior to that. Since stepping down, Meyer has been a Captain/Company Commander with the Minnesota National Guard. Meyer also applied for the county administrator position in 2019 and was one of six finalists at that time.
The other most recognized name on the list is Josi Wood. She currently is the City Administrator for the city of Isanti, where she has held various positions for nearly 10 years. She was named city administrator in 2019. She has also worked for Stearns and Anoka Counties, plus the city of Maple Grove.
A third finalist who has lesser ties to the area is Pat Oman, who is currently the County Administrator for Becker County. Prior to that, he was County Administrator for Mille Lacs County. He also spent a short time working for the East Central Regional Development Commission, which is based out of Mora and serves Isanti County.
The fourth finalist is Kenneth Cammilleri. He was most recently the City Administrator for Scandia until Dec. 2022. Before that, he was City Administrator for Pine City. According to news reports in the Country Messenger and Pine City Pioneer (both of which are sister publications of the Star), Cammilleri was relieved of his duties and offered severance packages from both cities for unnamed reasons. Both articles also indicated his departure was “mutually agreed upon” by him and the cities.
The fifth finalist — James Greene, is the only finalist to not have experience working in the public sector. According to information supplied by Isanti County Deputy County Administrator/HR Director Amanda Usher, Greene “has spent his career working in various leadership positions with the United Sates Army. The roles he has held include Deputy Superintendent, Technical Operations Chief, Direct Supervisor and Program and Logistics Management. His most recent position is with Accenture Federal Services as their Strategy and Consulting Team Chief.”
Usher noted a sixth, unnamed finalist withdrew their name from consideration.
These five finalists are scheduled to be interviewed by the entire Board of Commissioners during the board’s June 6 regular meeting. The start time of that meeting is 9 a.m., however it is yet to be determined when the interview portion of the meeting will begin.
Following the interviews, the board may vote that day to offer the position to one of them. More likely, however, the board will further discuss each finalists’ merits during its June 13 Committee of the Whole meeting, with a final vote then taking place during its June 20 regular meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.