Reconnect with other caring community members and experience a Family Pathways-style celebration at the beautiful Erickson Farmstead in Isanti on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.
Eat, drink, and have some fun while raising money to support the food access, domestic violence, aging programs, and core mission of Family Pathways. The social reception will include live music, fun photo booth with props, games, and a silent auction. The program will be emceed by KARE11 Meteorologist and Chisago City native, Ben Dery. The event features speakers, a live auction, and a spirited Fund-a-Need with auctioneer Karen Sorbo.
Don’t worry about getting an evening gown out of storage, this is a business casual event. Wear your boots and cowboy hats! Early bird registration is $65 until May 1; after May 1, $75. Social reception begins at 5 P.M. with dinner and program starting at 6:30.
The Barn Bash offers a variety of sponsorship and donation options. Businesses can demonstrate commitment to creating a supportive community for children and families, while gaining invaluable philanthropic exposure to a likeminded community of Family Pathways supporters. Contact Sonia Palmer, Director of Advancement, at 651-674-8040 x122 or soniap@familypathways.org for more information.
Family Pathways serves nearly 20,000 residents throughout east central Minnesota and western Wisconsin. Building good health, safety, and stability for local families experiencing economic hardship or intimate violence is what we do. We do this through 9 food shelves, mobile food pantry, doorstep food delivery, weekend food for kids; as well as support for seniors and caregivers, parenting time, and domestic violence and sexual assault shelter and advocacy. The Family Pathways thrift stores provide 65% of operating revenue, the rest comes from community donations and grants.
For tickets and more information, visit www.FamilyPathways.org/barnbash2022.
