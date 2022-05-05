Football coaching legend, former county commissioner dies

On Saturday, April 30, it was announced that legendary Cambridge-Isanti High School head football coach and former Isanti County Commissioner George Larson died the previous day at his home at the age of 89.
Larson first came to Cambridge High School in 1958 to be the Bluejackets’ head football coach after leading Jeffers High School for two years. Larson would go on to lead the Jackets for 38 years, with his first stint being until 1993 and then coming out of retirement for two years in 1999 and 2000. In those 38 years, Larson established the Bluejackets as the most successful varsity team in the state, with a record of 307 wins, 66 losses, and six ties. Larson himself was the state’s all-time leader in wins for 20 years. He currently still sits with the sixth most wins in state history.
Under his leadership, the Bluejackets would win 25 conference championships, 16 section titles, three state championships, and were state runners-up twice.
He also served as athletics director at the high school for approximately 30 years.
“He was the ultimate champion,” said current CIHS Activities Director Mark Solberg, who was hired as a coach by Larson. “He was an outstanding educator, coach, and athletic director. He was a positive role model, a legend who impacted thousands of lives. He taught us to never be out-worked, to be thorough, and to always strive for excellence.”
Solberg said what set Larson apart from many coaches was his attention to detail. Solberg noted how it was routine for the coaches to spend an entire weekend after a game not only going over the previous game, but looking ahead to the team’s next opponent. He also noted how at the beginning of every season, he would have every coach go over how they would conduct their portion of practices.
It was that attention to detail that enabled the Jackets to be successful year after year, despite running a very basic, “old school” offensive scheme that featured very few passing plays, or the fact the teams may be going up against larger-school teams.
Larson was known for his motivation of players, which also featured “old school” methods. Perhaps his most famous tactic was the cracking of clipboards over the helmeted heads of players, an act that was looked upon by players as a sort of “badge of honor.” Many players proclaimed that they kept those broken clipboards for future motivation.
Due to his teams’ successes, Larson was inducted into the Minnesota Football Coaches, Minnesota Athletic Directors, Minnesota State High School League, and the Bluejacket Halls of Fame. He was also a two-time Minnesota football coach of the year and a finalist for National Coach of the Year. He also won the prestigious John Gagliardi Legacy Award in 2018. After his retirement, the CIHS athletics stadium was officially named “George Larson Field.”
FROM LEADING PLAYERS TO LEADING CITIZENS
Following his retirement as athletic director, Larson dove into the local political scene, successfully running for election to the Isanti County Board of Commissioners in 1992. He would serve for 22 years on the board before opting not to run again in the 2014 elections.
Larson approached serving on the board with the same level of passion as with coaching football. According to current Isanti County Auditor/Treasurer Chad Struss, Larson would deliver “sermonettes” during board meetings to help resolve discussions. “He had numbers for them, too,” said Board of Commissioners Chair Terry Turnquist, who served with Larson on the board for a short period.
County Attorney Jeff Edblad, who was a student manager for Larson during his high school years, recalls the first board meeting he attended as a newly elected county attorney.
“George was elected chair, and the first meeting he was proceeding in a direction that I thought was problematic for the board,” Edblad said. “I had to speak up and try to redirect the chair, fully expecting the clipboard to come over my head. He looked at me, stared me down, thought about it, nodded his head and said ‘OK, we’ll do that.’ So I think that was him accepting me as an adult.”
“George Larson was a strong leader; he was tough, but he was fair,” said County Commissioner Susan Morris, who served with Larson from 2007 through 2014. “We had some disagreements in the boardroom, but at the end of the day, George was always professional. He never took anything out of the boardroom. He never made anything personal. He demanded excellence, and he made me a better leader, and for that, I will always be grateful.”
Some of his biggest pet projects while on the board included the introduction of public transit for the county in the form of Heartland Express. Additionally, he was a champion of the county parks system.
“The whole funding system for our parks was done under his watch,” Morris said. “And he protected that with everything. And honestly, that’s given us the pot of money to build out our parks and make them amazing.”
According to Larson’s obituary, (see page 7), no public memorial service is scheduled, however, a celebration of life will be held sometime in the future.
