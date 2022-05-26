Former Isanti resident attempts to explain, combat ‘The Great Resignation’

U.S. labor is in the middle of an unprecedented time in the country’s history. Across the country, businesses of all types and sizes are experiencing a labor shortage as millions of employees have opted to either switch or completely end their employment. Dubbed “The Great Resignation,” the mass movement has forced businesses to compete with each other for the shrinking workforce, alter their hours of operation, and get creative with their incentives in a desperate attempt to keep their doors open.
Former Isanti resident Leah Phifer describes herself as being the prototypical example of the mass mentality of the disenfranchised worker.
“I am what my family and friends call ‘ambition personified,’” Phifer told a gathering of business leaders at the monthly North 65 Chamber of Commerce luncheon. “When I was little, I asked my family to start referring to me as ‘Madame Secretary’ because I was obsessed with government work, and not just any government, federal government. I thought federal government was the best way to have an impact on the broadest swath of population.”
That passion didn’t wane as Phifer dove headfirst into her chosen career path, spending 15 years working for the Department of Homeland Security beginning in 2008 and then working as an intelligence analyst for the FBI. In 2017, Phifer made an unsuccessful run for election to Congress in Minnesota’s Eighth District. Even after that campaign, she went back into government work, this time with the U.S. Department of Agriculture and then in 2021 at the southern U.S. border helping to manage the growing number of undocumented children.
However, that was when things began to “get weird for me.” As soon as she arrived at the border, she was thrust into a leadership position that involved stressful, but fulfilling 80-hour workweeks managing a staff of 120 people helping 5,000 traumatized children get reunited with their families.
“To complicate the matter, two days before I got on that plane to Texas, my dad passed away,” Phifer said. “So like millions of Americans, I was grappling with work challenges on top of grief, and it was enough to burn a person out, or at least signal that a change was needed.”
Unlike many of those millions of disenfranchised workers, however, Phifer decided she “wasn’t going to go down without a fight” and took an analytical approach to her situation.
THE RESULTS OF RESEARCH
What Phifer discovered as she delved into the question of the cause of “The Great Resignation” is that this very well might not be a simple phase and is in fact “the new normal” for employment.
The most telling statistic she came up with was the “quit rate,” which is recorded as the number of people who quit their job per month.
Phifer said the quit rate had been relatively steady since the last recession, averaging around 3.5 million people quitting per month.
In March 2020, the quit rate took a severe dive down to around 2 million. “Everybody was staying put because nobody knew what was happening.” Towards the end of 2020, the rate began climbing again, and then it took off.
“2021 saw some of the highest quit rates on record, with an average of 4 million Americans quitting their job every month.” She said the peak came in November 2021 at 4.5 million, but even that number was slightly eclipsed last month at 4.53 million.
“It’s safe to say that 13 months (of people quitting at record numbers) is not a phase. Something else is going on here.”
What she also discovered is this trend has been predicted for decades. Experts noted that all Baby Boomers will be 66 or older by 2030. Additionally, the subsequent generations such as Generation X, Z, and Millennials are much smaller in numbers. There are also lower immigration levels currently. All this adds up to projections of voluntary turnover remaining 20% higher than pre-pandemic levels.
BUT WHY IS IT HAPPENING?
“When I Googled ‘Why are Americans joining the Great Resignation’ — like any good researcher does,” she wryly said, “I got 120 million results. That’s more results than Americans that quit their jobs. That tells me there is a strong desire to figure this out. That people want singular explanations for this so we can fix it.”
The problem with that is, though, Phifer says there is no singular explanation. “After doing all this research, I’ve got my charts, I’ve got my spreadsheets, I’ve got my line graphs. I finally see the one thing that all of these workers have in common. And it was absolutely nothing. Zilch. Nada. Nothing. None of this research helped me understand one driving factor behind why the people are leaving their jobs at higher rates than we have ever seen.”
CATALYST FOR A NEW CAREER
“I started to wonder if maybe we were missing the point,” Phifer said. “If maybe we’re not all looking for the same thing out of work. Maybe work means a little something different to all of us, because maybe we’re all humans and we all vary.”
Instead of resigning herself to having wasted all this time and energy and not getting any good answers, Phifer utilized what she did discover as the foundation of a new business venture called “Why Work,” in which businesses can hire her as an “employee engagement consultant” to try and minimize turnover.
Her consulting comes in a three-step process. The first step is to consult with the organizational leadership to build customized surveys.
The second is to schedule a one-hour, one-on-one interview with each employee. The third step is to provide a concise report of individual employee engagement plans and strategic direction for implementation.
What makes this system unique is that a vast majority of the engagement plans are different for each employee, rather than a “one-size-fits-all” approach. During the interview, Phifer said she listens for themes or sentiments that are repeated by the employee, sometimes unknowingly.
She said sometimes the sentiment seems to contradict what the employee is verbalizing. She gave the example of one employee who claimed she didn’t want to go back to the office after working remotely, but then proclaimed that she loves going into the office and missing her coworkers.
Another claimed to not be motivated by awards, but then repeatedly talked about an award she had nominated other people for, but she had never been nominated herself.
“It’s all about taking the time to sit down with employees, asking the right questions, and making those connections,” she said. “One-size-fits-all solutions are just not working. They’re not working for us as individuals and they’re not working for us as a nation, as evidenced by the continually climbing quit rate.
“The world of work has changed, and it’s not going back,” she concluded. “The tactics we are using to engage and retain employees are not working, because humans vary. And we need to leverage their unique skills and abilities.
“And lastly, everybody needs an employee engagement strategy. The world of work has changed forever. Now let’s change it for good.”
