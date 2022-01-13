Several area education and non-profits are the benificiaries of grants awarded during the third quarter of 2021 by the Initiative Foundation.
Through its Innovation Fund, the Initiative Foundation awarded 21 grants totaling more than $98,000. Included in those awards was a $5,000 grant to the City of Braham to retain Hospitality Marketers LLC to prepare an economic development overview and preliminary hotel development report. This grant will cover $5,000 of the $8,000 needed for the study, which will help determine whether Braham could attract a hotel. If the study shows that the city could indeed attract a hotel, the results will be shared with three potential hotel developers.
“We are very excited to have the support of the Initiative Foundation,” interim City Administrator Lynda Woulfe said. She added that the study is necessary to determine the efficacy of a hotel in Braham, which would bolster the Braham Event Center. “There are so many events that take place there — weddings and celebrations — and people need a place to stay.”
Woulfe added that she was looking forward to “digging into the report (on potential hotel development) and getting it finalized for Braham.”
The Trust for Public Land—Minnesota Coalition also received $5,000 to assist in its efforts to “secure additional state funding to protect natural resources, improve the environment, right environmental injustices of the past and engage more diverse citizen leaders going forward to achieve bigger, bolder and longer-term success.” Part of the Trust for Public Land’s efforts include permanently protecting 729 acres of land in northern Chisago County as an addition to the Chengwatana State Forest.
Also in the third quarter of 2021, Initiative Foundation-hosted Partner Funds awarded 80 grants totaling more than $353,000. Among the winners of these grants are the Braham Education Foundation, which received funding to support its schools, including to applied agriculture physics wind tunnel ($1,225); Boom Whackers for fourth- to sixth-grade music ($400); snap circuits sets ($1,219); differentiated seating options ($625); and electrophoresis for biology & forensic students ($4,000).
The Memorial Hospital Foundation (serving greater Isanti County received grant monies that will be dispersed to the following:
• Common Ground United Methodist Community—COVID-19 Prevention Community Safety Forum: $5,000;
• Cambridge Community College Center Foundation—Health Sciences Scholarships Program: $12,500;
• Isanti County Commission on Aging—Development of Website: $2,200;
• New Pathways Inc., the Cambridge homeless shelter: $10,000;
• North Star Family Advocacy Center in Braham—Trauma Screening Project: $5,000; and
• Cambridge-Isanti School District Early Childhood Programs—Gearing Up for Kindergarten: $5,000.
Through the John and Bonnie Schlagel Endowment, grants were awarded to Cambridge Community College Center Foundation for the 2022 Cambridge Scholardazzle Fundraiser ($1,500); the Isanti County Humane Society for animal care ($2,000); Cambridge-Isanti Dollars for Scholars Foundation for scholarships ($2,000); Cambridge-Isanti School District, Early Childhood Partnership for Isanti County ($2,000); Family Pathways for its food shelf and Refuge Network domestic abuse program ($5,000).
